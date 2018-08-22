Kirby Smart announced a decision regarding his quarterbacks after Georgia’s 17th preseason practice Wednesday afternoon.

No, it’s not what you think.

Smart declared that freshman walk-on Matthew Downing (6-0, 195) will be the Bulldogs’ third-team quarterback, behind Jake Fromm and Justin Fields.

“He’s taken the majority of the reps,” Smart said. “He would be the guy right now that would go in as the three.”

Smart said he does not intend to announce who will start at quarterback for next week’s opener against Austin Peay.

“I really haven’t even thought about it, to be honest with you. We let those two guys compete it out,” Smart said. “Jake’s going with the ones almost the whole time. So, we’ll handle it as it goes. It’s not like it’s a predetermined announcement on this date. It’s not really the plan, we don’t look at it that way. We look at it at as those two guys are competing and they’ll continue to compete.”

Smart didn’t offer any more clarity when asked if he planned on playing two quarterbacks in the opener.

“I really don’t know that. I think we’re going to wait and see how things go. You don’t really have a plan going in,” Smart said. “Your plan is to say, all right I want the best guy to play and if a guy brings something to the table that another guy doesn’t and we feel like it’s advantageous for us whether we have a package or we do something with him, but I won’t sit here and say there’s a plan for anything. Right now, our plan is to get both those guys ready to play.”

That means getting both Fromm and Fields equal reps and throwing just as many identical situations as they possibly can.

“How do we get them ready? We give them reps. We let them see fastball (hurry up offense). We let them run plays,” Smart said. “They run a lot of the same plays during the day. It’s not like, ‘Oh, there’s this Justin Fields offense and there’s this Jake Fromm offense.’ We’re not doing that. That’s not fair to Justin. Justin’s a good quarterback. So, we’re letting both those guys grow and develop. We learned last year that we don’t know what the future holds at quarterback so we have to have guys ready to play. We’ve just invested just as many reps in our third guy because he’s got to be ready to play.”