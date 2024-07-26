A preview of Georgia's huge recruiting weekend
Georgia is making the most of its one recruiting weekend of July.
The Bulldogs are expected to welcome several priority 2025 targets to campus, including a couple of five-stars. A plethora of 2025 commits and a few elite 2026 recruits are expected on campus as well.
UGASports has your preview of this weekend's festivities in Athens.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news