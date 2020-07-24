Despite the delay of official word from the SEC on what the 2020 college football season will entail, the Georgia Bulldogs continue to prepare for the start of fall camp as beginning on Aug. 6. With that in mind, it’s time for a final look at the different position battles you’ll be reading about in the weeks to come. We’ll start in the secondary, which some feel might be the deepest position on the team.

Richard LeCounte is back to lead the Bulldog secondary. (Radi Nabulsi)

SAFETY

Returning Players (projected starters in bold) Senior Richard LeCounte Sophomore Lewis Cine Junior Chris Smith Senior Mark Webb Junior Latavious Brini

Newcomers

Job up for grabs Kirby Smart will tell you there’s competition at every position. While that’s technically true, the only spot where there might be an itsy-bitsy question is the spot vacated by the graduated J.R. Reed. However, if sophomore Lewis Cine isn’t the starter opposite Richard LeCounte, chalk it up as quite a surprise. Cine had an excellent freshman year, starting in both the SEC Championship and the Sugar Bowl; he recorded a season-best six tackles in each game. Mr. Intrigue That would be freshman Major Burns. Burns arrived as an early enrollee. Although he obviously didn’t get to go through spring practice due to Covid-19, he gives Georgia another athletic option, despite being a bit undersized at 175 pounds. The Spotlight is on: Senior Richard LeCounte, who eschewed leaving early for the NFL to return for his senior year. The Bulldogs are glad he did. LeCounte started all 14 games at safety last year for the Bulldogs, capping off his junior campaign by intercepting two passes in the Sugar Bowl, which gave him four for the year (second most in the SEC).

Cornerback

Returning Players (projected starters in bold) Junior Eric Stokes Senior DJ Daniel Junior Tyson Campbell Sophomore Tyrique Stephenson Junior Ameer Speed

Newcomers

Job up for grabs We’ve listed Tyson Campbell as the starter alongside Eric Stokes, but Campbell will have his hands full with senior DJ Daniel, who started the last 11 games of the year. Campbell “lost” the job due to an injury, and Daniel's game never dipped low enough for Campbell to reclaim.This battle will be fun to watch. Mr. Intrigue This one’s easy: freshman Kelee Ringo. The former five-star performer is arguably one of the most athletic defensive backs to sign with Georgia in years. It’s not a question of if he will play, but rather when. Don’t be surprised if offensive coordinator Todd Monken “borrows” him for a play or two on the offensive side. The Spotlight is on: Like LeCounte, Stokes could have left a year early for the NFL after an excellent redshirt sophomore year. Yet he will return with the hopes of becoming one of the better cornerbacks in the SEC. He’s got a shot. He did not intercept a pass last season as opponents did not often throw to his side, but Stokes led the Bulldogs with nine pass breakups.

Star

Returning Players (Projected starters in bold) Tyrique Stephenson Mark Webb William Poole