A position of strength, despite a recent loss
Despite the delay of official word from the SEC on what the 2020 college football season will entail, the Georgia Bulldogs continue to prepare for the start of fall camp as beginning on Aug. 6.
With that in mind, it’s time for a final look at the different position battles you’ll be reading about in the weeks to come.
We’ll start in the secondary, which some feel might be the deepest position on the team.
SAFETY
Returning Players (projected starters in bold)
Senior Richard LeCounte
Sophomore Lewis Cine
Junior Chris Smith
Senior Mark Webb
Junior Latavious Brini
Newcomers
Job up for grabs
Kirby Smart will tell you there’s competition at every position. While that’s technically true, the only spot where there might be an itsy-bitsy question is the spot vacated by the graduated J.R. Reed.
However, if sophomore Lewis Cine isn’t the starter opposite Richard LeCounte, chalk it up as quite a surprise.
Cine had an excellent freshman year, starting in both the SEC Championship and the Sugar Bowl; he recorded a season-best six tackles in each game.
Mr. Intrigue
That would be freshman Major Burns. Burns arrived as an early enrollee. Although he obviously didn’t get to go through spring practice due to Covid-19, he gives Georgia another athletic option, despite being a bit undersized at 175 pounds.
The Spotlight is on:
Senior Richard LeCounte, who eschewed leaving early for the NFL to return for his senior year. The Bulldogs are glad he did. LeCounte started all 14 games at safety last year for the Bulldogs, capping off his junior campaign by intercepting two passes in the Sugar Bowl, which gave him four for the year (second most in the SEC).
Cornerback
Returning Players (projected starters in bold)
Junior Eric Stokes
Senior DJ Daniel
Junior Tyson Campbell
Sophomore Tyrique Stephenson
Junior Ameer Speed
Newcomers
Job up for grabs
We’ve listed Tyson Campbell as the starter alongside Eric Stokes, but Campbell will have his hands full with senior DJ Daniel, who started the last 11 games of the year. Campbell “lost” the job due to an injury, and Daniel's game never dipped low enough for Campbell to reclaim.This battle will be fun to watch.
Mr. Intrigue
This one’s easy: freshman Kelee Ringo. The former five-star performer is arguably one of the most athletic defensive backs to sign with Georgia in years. It’s not a question of if he will play, but rather when. Don’t be surprised if offensive coordinator Todd Monken “borrows” him for a play or two on the offensive side.
The Spotlight is on:
Like LeCounte, Stokes could have left a year early for the NFL after an excellent redshirt sophomore year. Yet he will return with the hopes of becoming one of the better cornerbacks in the SEC. He’s got a shot. He did not intercept a pass last season as opponents did not often throw to his side, but Stokes led the Bulldogs with nine pass breakups.
Star
Returning Players (Projected starters in bold)
Tyrique Stephenson
Mark Webb
William Poole
Bottom line
Divaad Wilson’s decision to transfer put a bit of a crimp in plans for the position, as he was expected to receive considerable playing time, not just at Star but potentially at safety and corner as well.
Nevertheless, the Bulldogs won’t exactly be hurting, as sophomore Tyrique Stephenson is as talented as any defensive back on the Georgia roster, and should do well as the projected starter at Star.
Mark Webb also has plenty of experience, as does William Poole, who actually started at the position in the G-Day game two years ago.