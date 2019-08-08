For someone who saw the start to his college career stymied due to a torn ACL he suffered late during his senior season in high school, redshirt freshman Azeez Ojulari is approaching Georgia’s upcoming campaign with a renewed sense of energy.

One might even call it a restart to his collegiate career. Ojulari does.

That’s one of the reasons he swapped his old No. 38 jersey for No. 13, the number used last year by former teammate Jonathan Ledbetter.

“I just wanted to switch it up, a new beginning,” said Ojulari, whose rise of the depth chart since the start of spring practice has been one of the more underrated story lines for the 2019 Georgia squad. “I’ve just been coming in every day working, staying focused, and pushing.”

For those who believe Ojulari figured to be one of the key beneficiaries as the result of the dismissal to Brenton Cox, his climb up the depth chart was happening long before that.

In fact, Ojulari finished spring practice atop the depth chart at Jack linebacker, a position he still appears to hold six practices into fall camp.

Head coach Kirby Smart talked in the spring about how impressed he’s been with the development of the former Marietta star.

“I think he’s transitioned really smooth,” Smart said. “I think the bowl practices for him and Divaad (Wilson) and some of those younger players have almost made them like experienced vets, because they got all that work and they were able to go play the whole game like a starter. That helped his confidence now.”

Ojulari, who has bulked up to 250 pounds, was one of the few bright spots for the Bulldogs in their Sugar Bowl loss to Texas.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder came through with three tackles and almost recorded a sack of quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Prior to the Sugar Bowl, Ojulari’s only other games came against Middle Tennessee and Georgia Tech in the regular-season finale.

“That was a great experience for me going out there and being able to play in a big game,” Ojulari said. “I had the opportunity to show what I can do, and I just hope to get better from that.”

Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning said Ojulari has picked up where he’s left off.

“Azeez Ojulari's a guy who finished off last season really strong and is doing really well, but I don't think you could put aside the work that Robert Beal’s put in,” Lanning said. “It's hard to just sit here and say this guy, that guy, and obviously we have some newcomers we're really excited about.”

So does Ojulari.

Despite the loss of Cox, Georgia’s corps of outside linebackers as a group could be as athletic as any the Bulldogs have had in recent years.

Along with Ojulari, sophomore Adam Anderson, the aforementioned Beal, senior Walter Grant, along with junior college transfer Jermaine Johnson and freshman Nolan Smith are primed to handle the outside linebacker duties this fall.

“We’ve got multiple guys in there who can go and can play. We’re very balanced,” Ojulari said. “I think this is a group that can wreak havoc this season. We’ve got guys who can go, who can rush, who can do whatever. We’re ready to play and do whatever Coach wants.”

There are two other facts Ojulari said weigh positively in his favor, along with the rest of the outside linebacker corps.

One is the opportunity to go against the likes of Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson, arguably two of the league’s better offensive tackles, every day in practice.

“It’s not frustrating, because I know I’m getting better every day,” Ojulari said. “The whole group gets better. It’s a blessing.”

Second, is the presence of student assistant Jarvis Jones, who is assisting Lanning with the position.

A former All-American with the Bulldogs, Jones was a first-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2013, playing four years with the Steelers before a one-year stint with Arizona in 2017.

“It’s a blessing to have Jarvis around,” Ojulari said. “He knows a lot. He’s a great player who played here. Playing for him is great, because you learn something new every day.”

Although he wasn’t even a teenager when Jones suited up for Georgia, Ojulari remembers him well.

“Oh yeah,” Ojulari recalled. “I watched a little. Jarvis, Alec Ogletree--those boys were good, man.”

Perhaps one day, similar praise will be bestowed on Ojulari and company.

“We’re all good. We can do whatever the coaches want us to do,” he said. “We build off each other. We compete. We go hard.”