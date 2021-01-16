Georgia head coach Tom Crean smiled and offered an apology to reporters for wearing a baseball cap prior to Saturday’s post-game Zoom.

An impromptu Gatorade bath by his players was to blame. It was a dousing he was happy to take, considering his Bulldogs snapped their SEC winless streak by beating Ole Miss, 78-74.

“I hope it’s not relief; I’m sure there’s a little bit of that,” Crean said. “I was very confident today.”

Junior guard Tye Fagan agreed.

For a team needing a shot of confidence after back-to-back blowouts to Arkansas and Auburn, Saturday’s victory could not have come at a more opportune time.

“Before the game, last night and today, we kept reminding ourselves that we just needed to get back to having fun,” Fagan said. “The dumping of Gatorade on him wasn’t so much about the win, but us just getting back to having fun like we had the first seven games.”

Fagan certainly enjoyed himself, hitting all nine of his shots—including a three-pointer—for a team-high 19 points.

“I had a good feeling about him today. He wasn’t really good on Wednesday night—none of us were—and he’s responded well the past couple of days. I had a really good feeling to have him in there, and he did an even better job than we could have imagined against the zone,” Crean said. “We had to do a really good job of sealing and playing through there and then in man-to-man situations. They’re losing track of him, and he’s getting cuts. But he played with real confidence, and it was great to have.”