A much-needed win
Georgia head coach Tom Crean smiled and offered an apology to reporters for wearing a baseball cap prior to Saturday’s post-game Zoom.
An impromptu Gatorade bath by his players was to blame. It was a dousing he was happy to take, considering his Bulldogs snapped their SEC winless streak by beating Ole Miss, 78-74.
“I hope it’s not relief; I’m sure there’s a little bit of that,” Crean said. “I was very confident today.”
Junior guard Tye Fagan agreed.
For a team needing a shot of confidence after back-to-back blowouts to Arkansas and Auburn, Saturday’s victory could not have come at a more opportune time.
“Before the game, last night and today, we kept reminding ourselves that we just needed to get back to having fun,” Fagan said. “The dumping of Gatorade on him wasn’t so much about the win, but us just getting back to having fun like we had the first seven games.”
Fagan certainly enjoyed himself, hitting all nine of his shots—including a three-pointer—for a team-high 19 points.
“I had a good feeling about him today. He wasn’t really good on Wednesday night—none of us were—and he’s responded well the past couple of days. I had a really good feeling to have him in there, and he did an even better job than we could have imagined against the zone,” Crean said. “We had to do a really good job of sealing and playing through there and then in man-to-man situations. They’re losing track of him, and he’s getting cuts. But he played with real confidence, and it was great to have.”
Fagan had plenty of help.
Sahvir Wheeler scored 18 points and dished out nine assists, with K.D. Johnson scoring 14 points, thanks to a 4-of-5 afternoon from three-point range. Toumani Camara chipped in with 13 points.
The Bulldogs shot a season-best 58.7 from the field, including 75 percent in the second half, sparking a 49-point surge.
Georgia (8-4, 1-4) also finished with season-high percentages in both free throws (82 percent, 15 of 17) and converted 60 percent of its 3-point attempts (9 of 15).
“We had more movement, we set ball screens higher, and we knew we'd be attacking the 1-3-1,” Crean said. “We needed to pull their length out a little bit. There are certain guys teams aren't guarding, and we were able to make them pay with cutting and roles.”
It was certainly a different-looking team than the one that posted second-half collapses in ugly losses to Arkansas and Auburn.
After leading by one at the half, the Bulldogs extended the margin to 15 in the second half, at which point the Rebels made a late charge. Ole Miss made a 12-2 run that cut Georgia’s advantage to one point, 73-72, with 1:27 to play.
That would be as close as Ole Miss (6-5, 1-3) would get, however, as Wheeler made four straight free throws, sandwiched around a Rebel turnover for a 77-72 lead with 18 seconds.
A layup by Matthew Murrell brought the Rebels back within four, but Justin Kier was able to put the game away by hitting the first of two free throws attempts with five seconds left to ice the win.
Saturday’s marked improvement from the free-throw line stood in stark contrast to Wednesday’s loss to Auburn, when the Bulldogs managed to convert just 17 of 34 attempts.
“It was all about focus. We haven’t been shooting it as well from the free throw line as we’ve wanted,” Fagan said. “But that’s something we’ve been working on—shoot them when we’re tired; everybody’s been getting in the gym, getting extra reps on them, because that’s been an area that’s hurt us when we've lost.”
Ole Miss can tell you something about that.
The Rebels converted just 5 of their 15 tries from the free throw line, including a 1 of 7 showing in the first half that also saw Ole Miss make good on just one of its 13 three-point tries.
Georgia returns to action Wednesday night when the Bulldogs entertain Kentucky.