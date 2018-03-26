Ticker
A Look Back... (running the ball)

A Look Back... (running the ball)

Dave McMahon
@dave_mc_stats
Staff

Tailback U, Running Back U -- Georgia is one of a few schools who can claim that nickname. Throughout the majority of the Bulldogs' history, Georgia has had a very strong running game. Last season was no exception. Nick Chubb, Sony Michael and the rest of the gang averaged over 258 yards per game on the ground (Georgia's most since 1987). The Dawgs were ninth in the nation in rushing and most of the teams above them were option-heavy teams.

This article looks at how the Dawgs have fared in the running game over the last 10 seasons.

.

Here is the play selection (or what became a run or pass) for the Bulldogs over the last ten seasons  

Georgia Bulldogs - Play Selection Since 2008
Run Plays (percentage) Pass Plays (percentage)

2008

426 (51.6)

400 (48.4)

2009

447 (56.4)

346 (43.6)

2010

445 (55.3)

359 (44.7)

2011

582 (57.3)

434 (42.7)

2012

525 (56.8)

399 (43.2)

2013

486 (51.4)

459 (48.6)

2014

555 (63.3)

322 (36.7)

2015

486 (59.8)

327 (40.2)

2016

533 (58.0)

386 (42.0)

2017

670 (68.7)

305 (31.3)

Here's a look at Georgia's rushing yards per game since 2007 and where that ranked in the conference.  

Georgia Bulldogs - Rush Yards per Game and SEC Rank Since 2008
Rush Yards per Game SEC Rank

2008

148.3

5th

2009

161.0

7th

2010

142.6

10th

2011

164.0

7th

2012

182.6

4th

2013

169.9

11th

2014

257.8

1st

2015

192.2

6th

2016

191.2

9th

2017

258.4

1st

The Dawgs usually have pretty good depth in the backfield. Check out the top three runners each season in terms of rush yards in recent history (since Moreno’s redshirt sophomore season).  

Georgia Bulldogs - Top Three Rushers Since 2008
Leading Runner (yards) 2nd Runner (yards) 3rd Runner (yards)

2008

Knowshon Moreno (1,400)

Caleb King (247)

Richard Samuel (133)

2009

Washaun Ealey (717)

Caleb King (594)

Richard Samuel (395)

2010

Washaun Ealey (811)

Caleb King (430)

Carlton Thomas (272)

2011

Isaiah Crowell (850)

Carlton Thomas (361)

Brandon Harton (247)

2012

Todd Gurley (1,385)

Keith Marshall (759)

Ken Malcome (272)

2013

Todd Gurley (989)

J.J. Green (384)

Brendan Douglas (345)

2014

Nick Chubb (1,547)

Todd Gurley (911)

Sony Michel (410)

2015

Sony Michel (1,161)

Nick Chubb (747)

Keith Marshall (350)

2016

Nick Chubb (1,130)

Sony Michel (840)

Brian Herrien (363)

2017

Nick Chubb (1,345)

Sony Michel (1,227)

D'Andre Swift (618)

Here's a list of the highest per attempt averages for a season by a Bulldog since 2008.  

Georgia Bulldogs - Highest Rush Yard per Attempt in a Season Since 2008
Season Rush Yards per Attempt

Nick Chubb

2015

8.1

Sony Michel

2017

7.9

D'Andre Swift

2017

7.6

Todd Gurley

2014

7.4

Nick Chubb

2014

7.1

Keith Marshall

2012

6.5

Todd Gurley

2012

6.2

Nick Chubb

2017

6.0

Todd Gurley

2013

6.0

Washaun Ealey

2009

5.7

Also, here are the most touchdown rushes in a season by a Georgia player in that same time period.  

Georgia Bulldogs - Most TD Rushes in a Season Since 2008
Season Games Touchdown Rushes

Todd Gurley

2012

14

17

Sony Michel

2017

14

16

Knowshon Moreno

2008

13

16

Nick Chubb

2017

15

15

Nick Chubb

2014

13

14

Washaun Ealey

2010

12

11

Todd Gurley

2013

10

10

Todd Gurley

2014

6

9

Finally, here is a break down the last five seasons in several different rushing categories.  

Georgia Bulldogs - Rushing Yards Comparison Since 2008
2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

At Home

189.2

282.9

213.3

176.0

283.5

On Road

164.4

234.8

192.5

218.0

239.0

Neutral Games

126.0

216.5

117.5

186.0

245.0

vs. Ranked Teams

185.2

255.0

131.0

171.2

187.0

High (Game)

238

367

300

326

423

Low (Game)

96

141

69

21

46

With Chubb and Michel gone it will be interesting how Swift, Herrien, Holyfield, White, Cook and the others do compared to some of these last seasons.


