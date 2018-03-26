Tailback U, Running Back U -- Georgia is one of a few schools who can claim that nickname. Throughout the majority of the Bulldogs' history, Georgia has had a very strong running game. Last season was no exception. Nick Chubb, Sony Michael and the rest of the gang averaged over 258 yards per game on the ground (Georgia's most since 1987). The Dawgs were ninth in the nation in rushing and most of the teams above them were option-heavy teams.
This article looks at how the Dawgs have fared in the running game over the last 10 seasons.
Here is the play selection (or what became a run or pass) for the Bulldogs over the last ten seasons
|Run Plays (percentage)
|Pass Plays (percentage)
|
2008
|
426 (51.6)
|
400 (48.4)
|
2009
|
447 (56.4)
|
346 (43.6)
|
2010
|
445 (55.3)
|
359 (44.7)
|
2011
|
582 (57.3)
|
434 (42.7)
|
2012
|
525 (56.8)
|
399 (43.2)
|
2013
|
486 (51.4)
|
459 (48.6)
|
2014
|
555 (63.3)
|
322 (36.7)
|
2015
|
486 (59.8)
|
327 (40.2)
|
2016
|
533 (58.0)
|
386 (42.0)
|
2017
|
670 (68.7)
|
305 (31.3)
Here's a look at Georgia's rushing yards per game since 2007 and where that ranked in the conference.
|Rush Yards per Game
|SEC Rank
|
2008
|
148.3
|
5th
|
2009
|
161.0
|
7th
|
2010
|
142.6
|
10th
|
2011
|
164.0
|
7th
|
2012
|
182.6
|
4th
|
2013
|
169.9
|
11th
|
2014
|
257.8
|
1st
|
2015
|
192.2
|
6th
|
2016
|
191.2
|
9th
|
2017
|
258.4
|
1st
The Dawgs usually have pretty good depth in the backfield. Check out the top three runners each season in terms of rush yards in recent history (since Moreno’s redshirt sophomore season).
|Leading Runner (yards)
|2nd Runner (yards)
|3rd Runner (yards)
|
2008
|
Knowshon Moreno (1,400)
|
Caleb King (247)
|
Richard Samuel (133)
|
2009
|
Washaun Ealey (717)
|
Caleb King (594)
|
Richard Samuel (395)
|
2010
|
Washaun Ealey (811)
|
Caleb King (430)
|
Carlton Thomas (272)
|
2011
|
Isaiah Crowell (850)
|
Carlton Thomas (361)
|
Brandon Harton (247)
|
2012
|
Todd Gurley (1,385)
|
Keith Marshall (759)
|
Ken Malcome (272)
|
2013
|
Todd Gurley (989)
|
J.J. Green (384)
|
Brendan Douglas (345)
|
2014
|
Nick Chubb (1,547)
|
Todd Gurley (911)
|
Sony Michel (410)
|
2015
|
Sony Michel (1,161)
|
Nick Chubb (747)
|
Keith Marshall (350)
|
2016
|
Nick Chubb (1,130)
|
Sony Michel (840)
|
Brian Herrien (363)
|
2017
|
Nick Chubb (1,345)
|
Sony Michel (1,227)
|
D'Andre Swift (618)
Here's a list of the highest per attempt averages for a season by a Bulldog since 2008.
|Season
|Rush Yards per Attempt
|
Nick Chubb
|
2015
|
8.1
|
Sony Michel
|
2017
|
7.9
|
D'Andre Swift
|
2017
|
7.6
|
Todd Gurley
|
2014
|
7.4
|
Nick Chubb
|
2014
|
7.1
|
Keith Marshall
|
2012
|
6.5
|
Todd Gurley
|
2012
|
6.2
|
Nick Chubb
|
2017
|
6.0
|
Todd Gurley
|
2013
|
6.0
|
Washaun Ealey
|
2009
|
5.7
Also, here are the most touchdown rushes in a season by a Georgia player in that same time period.
|Season
|Games
|Touchdown Rushes
|
Todd Gurley
|
2012
|
14
|
17
|
Sony Michel
|
2017
|
14
|
16
|
Knowshon Moreno
|
2008
|
13
|
16
|
Nick Chubb
|
2017
|
15
|
15
|
Nick Chubb
|
2014
|
13
|
14
|
Washaun Ealey
|
2010
|
12
|
11
|
Todd Gurley
|
2013
|
10
|
10
|
Todd Gurley
|
2014
|
6
|
9
Finally, here is a break down the last five seasons in several different rushing categories.
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|
At Home
|
189.2
|
282.9
|
213.3
|
176.0
|
283.5
|
On Road
|
164.4
|
234.8
|
192.5
|
218.0
|
239.0
|
Neutral Games
|
126.0
|
216.5
|
117.5
|
186.0
|
245.0
|
vs. Ranked Teams
|
185.2
|
255.0
|
131.0
|
171.2
|
187.0
|
High (Game)
|
238
|
367
|
300
|
326
|
423
|
Low (Game)
|
96
|
141
|
69
|
21
|
46
With Chubb and Michel gone it will be interesting how Swift, Herrien, Holyfield, White, Cook and the others do compared to some of these last seasons.