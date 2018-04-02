Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-02 00:14:37 -0500') }} football Edit

A Look Back... (receiving the ball)

Dave McMahon • UGASports.com
@dave_mc_stats
Staff

Recently I wrote how Georgia fared running the ball over the last ten seasons and it was pretty impressive. However, the Bulldogs have been no slouches in terms of receiving passes. So here is a deeper look on Georgia’s receiving game and see how the Bulldogs have fared the last ten seasons.

To start off, here are the top three Georgia players each season in terms of most receptions since 2008.

Georgia Bulldogs - Top Three Reception Leaders Each Season Since 2008
Most Receptions (Rec) 2nd Most (Rec) Third Most (Rec)

2008

Mohamed Massaquoi (58)

A.J. Green (56)

Knowshon Moreno (33)

2009

A.J. Green (53)

Michael Moore (25)

Orson Charles (23)

2010

A.J. Green (57

Kris Durham (32)

Tavarres King (27)

2011

Tavarres King (47)

Malcolm Mitchell (45) *

Orson Charles (45) *

2012

Tavarres King (42)

Malcolm Mitchell (40)

Marlon Brown (27)

2013

Chris Conley (45)

Michael Bennett (41)

Todd Gurley (37)

2014

Michael Bennett (37)

Chris Conley (36)

Malcolm Mitchell (31)

2015

Malcolm Mitchell (58)

Terry Godwin (35)

Sony Michel (26)

2016

Isaiah McKenzie (44)

Terry Godwin (38)

Isaac Nauta (29)

2017

Javon Wims (45)

Terry Godwin (38)

Mecole Hardman (28)
*** Tied for Second

… and here are the top three in terms of yards receiving.

Georgia Bulldogs - Top Three Yards Receiving Each Season Since 2008
Most Yards Receiving (Yds) 2nd Most (Yds) 3rd Most (Yds)

2008

A.J. Green (963)

Mohamed Massaquoi (920)

Michael Moore (451)

2009

A.J. Green (808)

Tavarres King (377)

Orson Charles (374)

2010

A.J. Green (848)

Kris Durham (659)

Tavarres King (504)

2011

Tavarres King (705)

Malcolm Mitchell (665)

Orson Charles (574)

2012

Tavarres King (950)

Malcolm Mitchell (572)

Marlon Brown (469)

2013

Chris Conley (651)

Michael Bennett (538)

Arthur Lynch (459)

2014

Chris Conley (657)

Michael Bennett (404)

Jeb Blazevich (269)

2015

Malcolm Mitchell (865)

Terry Godwin (379)

Sony Michel (270)

2016

Isaiah McKenzie (633)

Terry Godwin (397)

Isaac Nauta (361)

2017

Javon Wims (720)

Terry Godwin (639)

Mecole Hardman (418)

As you can see there are mostly wide receivers on these lists, but there is a few running backs and tight ends sprinkled in. So here is a breakdown on how many receptions each position group has caught over the last ten seasons.

Georgia Bulldogs - Percentage of Passes Caught by Each Position Group
Total Receptions Pct by WR Pct by TE Pct by RB Other

2008

246

75.2

4.1

20.3

0.4

2009

190

60.5

20.0

19.5

---

2010

218

68.8

17.9

13.3

---

2011

257

67.7

23.7

8.1

0.5

2012

254

73.6

13.8

12.6

---

2013

293

60.4

13.7

25.9

---

2014

217

65.9

14.3

19.8

---

2015

199

63.3

14.1

22.6

---

2016

212

61.8

19.3

18.9

---

2017

186

70.4

11.8

17.8

---

Twelve times over the past ten seasons a Bulldog player caught at least six touchdown passes in a season. Here is the list of scoring receptions…

Georgia Bulldogs - Most TD Receptions in a Season Since 2008
Season Touchdown Receptions

A.J. Green

2010

9

Tavarres King

2012

9

Chris Conley

2014

8

A.J. Green

2008

8

Tavarres King

2011

8

Mohamed Massaquoi

2008

8

Isaiah McKenzie

2016

7

Javon Wims

2017

7

Chris Conley

2012

6

Terry Godwin

2017

6

A.J. Green

2009

6

Todd Gurley

2013

6

Here are the top six Dawgs with the most receptions in the same game. (notice that 2012 Kentucky game).

Georgia Bulldogs - Most Receptions in a Game Since 2008
Season Opponent Receptions

Mohamed Massaquoi

2008

Georgia Tech

11

Todd Gurley

2013

Auburn

10

Isaiah McKenzie

2016

Missouri

10

A.J. Green

2010

Auburn

9

Tavarres King

2012

Kentucky

9

Malcolm Mitchell

2012

Kentucky

9

Here is the highest amount of yards receiving in a single game by a Georgia player since 2008…

Georgia Bulldogs - Most Yards Receiving in a Game Since 2008
Season Opponent Rec Yards

Tavarres King

2011

Michigan State (2012 Outback Bowl)

205

Mohamed Massaquoi

2008

Kentucky

191

Tavarres King

2012

Kentucky

188

Mohamed Massaquoi

2008

Georgia Tech

180

A,.J. Green

2010

Auburn

164

What about the longest touchdown pass? Here are those top five with many of them happening after the regular season was over…

Georgia Bulldogs - Longest TD Reception Since 2008
Quarterback Season and Opponent Yards

Reggie Davis

Aaron Murray

2013 North Texas

98

Chris Conley

Aaron Murray

2012 Nebraska (2013 Capital One Bowl)

87

Justin Scott-Wesley

Aaron Murray

2013 South Carolina

85

Mecole Hardman

Jake Fromm

2017 Alabama (2018 CFP Championship)

80

Tavarres King

Aaron Murray

2011 Michigan State (2012 Outback Bowl)

80
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}