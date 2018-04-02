Recently I wrote how Georgia fared running the ball over the last ten seasons and it was pretty impressive. However, the Bulldogs have been no slouches in terms of receiving passes. So here is a deeper look on Georgia’s receiving game and see how the Bulldogs have fared the last ten seasons.
To start off, here are the top three Georgia players each season in terms of most receptions since 2008.
|Most Receptions (Rec)
|2nd Most (Rec)
|Third Most (Rec)
|
2008
|
Mohamed Massaquoi (58)
|
A.J. Green (56)
|
Knowshon Moreno (33)
|
2009
|
A.J. Green (53)
|
Michael Moore (25)
|
Orson Charles (23)
|
2010
|
A.J. Green (57
|
Kris Durham (32)
|
Tavarres King (27)
|
2011
|
Tavarres King (47)
|
Malcolm Mitchell (45) *
|
Orson Charles (45) *
|
2012
|
Tavarres King (42)
|
Malcolm Mitchell (40)
|
Marlon Brown (27)
|
2013
|
Chris Conley (45)
|
Michael Bennett (41)
|
Todd Gurley (37)
|
2014
|
Michael Bennett (37)
|
Chris Conley (36)
|
Malcolm Mitchell (31)
|
2015
|
Malcolm Mitchell (58)
|
Terry Godwin (35)
|
Sony Michel (26)
|
2016
|
Isaiah McKenzie (44)
|
Terry Godwin (38)
|
Isaac Nauta (29)
|
2017
|
Javon Wims (45)
|
Terry Godwin (38)
|
Mecole Hardman (28)
… and here are the top three in terms of yards receiving.
|Most Yards Receiving (Yds)
|2nd Most (Yds)
|3rd Most (Yds)
|
2008
|
A.J. Green (963)
|
Mohamed Massaquoi (920)
|
Michael Moore (451)
|
2009
|
A.J. Green (808)
|
Tavarres King (377)
|
Orson Charles (374)
|
2010
|
A.J. Green (848)
|
Kris Durham (659)
|
Tavarres King (504)
|
2011
|
Tavarres King (705)
|
Malcolm Mitchell (665)
|
Orson Charles (574)
|
2012
|
Tavarres King (950)
|
Malcolm Mitchell (572)
|
Marlon Brown (469)
|
2013
|
Chris Conley (651)
|
Michael Bennett (538)
|
Arthur Lynch (459)
|
2014
|
Chris Conley (657)
|
Michael Bennett (404)
|
Jeb Blazevich (269)
|
2015
|
Malcolm Mitchell (865)
|
Terry Godwin (379)
|
Sony Michel (270)
|
2016
|
Isaiah McKenzie (633)
|
Terry Godwin (397)
|
Isaac Nauta (361)
|
2017
|
Javon Wims (720)
|
Terry Godwin (639)
|
Mecole Hardman (418)
As you can see there are mostly wide receivers on these lists, but there is a few running backs and tight ends sprinkled in. So here is a breakdown on how many receptions each position group has caught over the last ten seasons.
|Total Receptions
|Pct by WR
|Pct by TE
|Pct by RB
|Other
|
2008
|
246
|
75.2
|
4.1
|
20.3
|
0.4
|
2009
|
190
|
60.5
|
20.0
|
19.5
|
---
|
2010
|
218
|
68.8
|
17.9
|
13.3
|
---
|
2011
|
257
|
67.7
|
23.7
|
8.1
|
0.5
|
2012
|
254
|
73.6
|
13.8
|
12.6
|
---
|
2013
|
293
|
60.4
|
13.7
|
25.9
|
---
|
2014
|
217
|
65.9
|
14.3
|
19.8
|
---
|
2015
|
199
|
63.3
|
14.1
|
22.6
|
---
|
2016
|
212
|
61.8
|
19.3
|
18.9
|
---
|
2017
|
186
|
70.4
|
11.8
|
17.8
|
---
Twelve times over the past ten seasons a Bulldog player caught at least six touchdown passes in a season. Here is the list of scoring receptions…
|Season
|Touchdown Receptions
|
A.J. Green
|
2010
|
9
|
Tavarres King
|
2012
|
9
|
Chris Conley
|
2014
|
8
|
A.J. Green
|
2008
|
8
|
Tavarres King
|
2011
|
8
|
Mohamed Massaquoi
|
2008
|
8
|
Isaiah McKenzie
|
2016
|
7
|
Javon Wims
|
2017
|
7
|
Chris Conley
|
2012
|
6
|
Terry Godwin
|
2017
|
6
|
A.J. Green
|
2009
|
6
|
Todd Gurley
|
2013
|
6
Here are the top six Dawgs with the most receptions in the same game. (notice that 2012 Kentucky game).
|Season
|Opponent
|Receptions
|
Mohamed Massaquoi
|
2008
|
Georgia Tech
|
11
|
Todd Gurley
|
2013
|
Auburn
|
10
|
Isaiah McKenzie
|
2016
|
Missouri
|
10
|
A.J. Green
|
2010
|
Auburn
|
9
|
Tavarres King
|
2012
|
Kentucky
|
9
|
Malcolm Mitchell
|
2012
|
Kentucky
|
9
Here is the highest amount of yards receiving in a single game by a Georgia player since 2008…
|Season
|Opponent
|Rec Yards
|
Tavarres King
|
2011
|
Michigan State (2012 Outback Bowl)
|
205
|
Mohamed Massaquoi
|
2008
|
Kentucky
|
191
|
Tavarres King
|
2012
|
Kentucky
|
188
|
Mohamed Massaquoi
|
2008
|
Georgia Tech
|
180
|
A,.J. Green
|
2010
|
Auburn
|
164
What about the longest touchdown pass? Here are those top five with many of them happening after the regular season was over…
|Quarterback
|Season and Opponent
|Yards
|
Reggie Davis
|
Aaron Murray
|
2013 North Texas
|
98
|
Chris Conley
|
Aaron Murray
|
2012 Nebraska (2013 Capital One Bowl)
|
87
|
Justin Scott-Wesley
|
Aaron Murray
|
2013 South Carolina
|
85
|
Mecole Hardman
|
Jake Fromm
|
2017 Alabama (2018 CFP Championship)
|
80
|
Tavarres King
|
Aaron Murray
|
2011 Michigan State (2012 Outback Bowl)
|
80