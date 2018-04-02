Recently I wrote how Georgia fared running the ball over the last ten seasons and it was pretty impressive. However, the Bulldogs have been no slouches in terms of receiving passes. So here is a deeper look on Georgia’s receiving game and see how the Bulldogs have fared the last ten seasons.

To start off, here are the top three Georgia players each season in terms of most receptions since 2008.

Georgia Bulldogs - Top Three Reception Leaders Each Season Since 2008 Most Receptions (Rec) 2nd Most (Rec) Third Most (Rec) 2008 Mohamed Massaquoi (58) A.J. Green (56) Knowshon Moreno (33) 2009 A.J. Green (53) Michael Moore (25) Orson Charles (23) 2010 A.J. Green (57 Kris Durham (32) Tavarres King (27) 2011 Tavarres King (47) Malcolm Mitchell (45) * Orson Charles (45) * 2012 Tavarres King (42) Malcolm Mitchell (40) Marlon Brown (27) 2013 Chris Conley (45) Michael Bennett (41) Todd Gurley (37) 2014 Michael Bennett (37) Chris Conley (36) Malcolm Mitchell (31) 2015 Malcolm Mitchell (58) Terry Godwin (35) Sony Michel (26) 2016 Isaiah McKenzie (44) Terry Godwin (38) Isaac Nauta (29) 2017 Javon Wims (45) Terry Godwin (38) Mecole Hardman (28)

… and here are the top three in terms of yards receiving.

Georgia Bulldogs - Top Three Yards Receiving Each Season Since 2008 Most Yards Receiving (Yds) 2nd Most (Yds) 3rd Most (Yds) 2008 A.J. Green (963) Mohamed Massaquoi (920) Michael Moore (451) 2009 A.J. Green (808) Tavarres King (377) Orson Charles (374) 2010 A.J. Green (848) Kris Durham (659) Tavarres King (504) 2011 Tavarres King (705) Malcolm Mitchell (665) Orson Charles (574) 2012 Tavarres King (950) Malcolm Mitchell (572) Marlon Brown (469) 2013 Chris Conley (651) Michael Bennett (538) Arthur Lynch (459) 2014 Chris Conley (657) Michael Bennett (404) Jeb Blazevich (269) 2015 Malcolm Mitchell (865) Terry Godwin (379) Sony Michel (270) 2016 Isaiah McKenzie (633) Terry Godwin (397) Isaac Nauta (361) 2017 Javon Wims (720) Terry Godwin (639) Mecole Hardman (418)

As you can see there are mostly wide receivers on these lists, but there is a few running backs and tight ends sprinkled in. So here is a breakdown on how many receptions each position group has caught over the last ten seasons.

Georgia Bulldogs - Percentage of Passes Caught by Each Position Group Total Receptions Pct by WR Pct by TE Pct by RB Other 2008 246 75.2 4.1 20.3 0.4 2009 190 60.5 20.0 19.5 --- 2010 218 68.8 17.9 13.3 --- 2011 257 67.7 23.7 8.1 0.5 2012 254 73.6 13.8 12.6 --- 2013 293 60.4 13.7 25.9 --- 2014 217 65.9 14.3 19.8 --- 2015 199 63.3 14.1 22.6 --- 2016 212 61.8 19.3 18.9 --- 2017 186 70.4 11.8 17.8 ---

Twelve times over the past ten seasons a Bulldog player caught at least six touchdown passes in a season. Here is the list of scoring receptions…

Georgia Bulldogs - Most TD Receptions in a Season Since 2008 Season Touchdown Receptions A.J. Green 2010 9 Tavarres King 2012 9 Chris Conley 2014 8 A.J. Green 2008 8 Tavarres King 2011 8 Mohamed Massaquoi 2008 8 Isaiah McKenzie 2016 7 Javon Wims 2017 7 Chris Conley 2012 6 Terry Godwin 2017 6 A.J. Green 2009 6 Todd Gurley 2013 6

Here are the top six Dawgs with the most receptions in the same game. (notice that 2012 Kentucky game).

Georgia Bulldogs - Most Receptions in a Game Since 2008 Season Opponent Receptions Mohamed Massaquoi 2008 Georgia Tech 11 Todd Gurley 2013 Auburn 10 Isaiah McKenzie 2016 Missouri 10 A.J. Green 2010 Auburn 9 Tavarres King 2012 Kentucky 9 Malcolm Mitchell 2012 Kentucky 9

Here is the highest amount of yards receiving in a single game by a Georgia player since 2008…

Georgia Bulldogs - Most Yards Receiving in a Game Since 2008 Season Opponent Rec Yards Tavarres King 2011 Michigan State (2012 Outback Bowl) 205 Mohamed Massaquoi 2008 Kentucky 191 Tavarres King 2012 Kentucky 188 Mohamed Massaquoi 2008 Georgia Tech 180 A,.J. Green 2010 Auburn 164

What about the longest touchdown pass? Here are those top five with many of them happening after the regular season was over…