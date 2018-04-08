Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-08 11:59:30 -0500') }} football Edit

A Look Back... (Defensive Leaders)

Dave McMahon • UGASports.com
@dave_mc_stats
Staff

We previously documented Georgia running the ball and receiving the ball over the last ten seasons. What about the other side -- how has the defense looked since 2008? At times it has looked good and then, well... it hasn't. See for yourself how the Bulldogs have fared recently.

We start off with how the defense fared in terms of points per game allowed and how that ranked against the rest of the SEC.  

Georgia Bulldogs - Points Per Game Allowed and SEC Rank Since 2008
Points Per Game Allowed SEC Rank

2008

24.5

10th

2009

25.9

10th

2010

22.1

5th

2011

20.6

6th

2012

19.6

6th

2013

29.0

T-10th

2014

20.7

5th

2015

16.9

3rd

2016

24.0

T-5th

2017

16.4

2nd

Here is how the Georgia defense fared against defending the run...  

Georgia Bulldogs - Rush Yards Per Game Allowed and SEC Rank Since 2008
Rush Yards Per Game Allowed SEC Rank

2008

122.3

6th

2009

126.2

3rd

2010

147.2

7th

2011

101.2

3rd

2012

182.1

12th

2013

148.2

6th

2014

166.8

8th

2015

149.5

8th

2016

143.7

4th

2017

126.0

2nd

And here is how it fared when their opponents went through the air.  

Georgia Bulldogs - Pass Yards Allowed Per Game and SEC Rank Since 2008
Pass Yards Per Game Allowed SEC Rank

2008

189.7

8th

2009

213.2

9th

2010

181.3

5th

2011

176.0

5th

2012

175.6

2nd

2013

227.4

9th

2014

170.4

2nd

2015

156.6

1st

2016

183.8

2nd

2017

168.9

3rd

Here are the top three players the Dawgs have had over the last ten seasons in terms of tackles, sacks and interceptions.  

Georgia Bulldogs - Top Three Tacklers Each Season Since 2008
Leading Tackler 2nd Leading Tackler 3rd Leading Tackler

2008

Rennie Curran (115)

Reshad Jones (76)

Darryl Gamble (60)

2009

Rennie Curran (130)

Reshad Jones (73)

Marcus Dowtin (57)

2010

Akeem Dent (126)

Bacarri Rambo (82)

Justin Houston (67)

2011

Shawn Williams (72)

Jarvis Jones (70)

Michael Gilliard (65)

2012

Alec Ogletree (111)

Shawn Williams (98)

Jarvis Jones (85)

2013

Ramik Wilson (133)

Amarlo Herrera (112)

Josh Harvey-Clemons (66)

2014

Amarlo Herrera (115)

Ramik Wilson (110)

Jordan Jenkins (70)

2015

Jake Ganus (102)

Leonard Floyd (74)

Tim Kimbrough (67)

2016

Roquan Smith (95)

Natrez Patrick (59)

Trenton Thompson (56)

2017

Roquan Smith (137)

J.R. Reed (79)

Lorenzo Carter (61)
Georgia Bulldogs - Top Three Sack Leaders Each Season Since 2008
Sack Leader Second in Sacks Third in Sacks

2008

Rennie Curran (3) *

Dannell Ellerbe (3) *

Corvey Irvin (3) *

2009

Justin Houston (7 1/2)

Demarcus Dobbs (4 1/2)

Cornelius Washington (4)

2010

Justin Houston (10)

Akeem Dent (2 1/2)

Christian Robinson (2)

2011

Jarvis Jones (13 1/2)

Cornelius Washington (5)

Abry Jones (4)

2012

Jarvis Jones (14 1/2)

Jordan Jenkins (5)

Alec Ogletree (3)

2013

Leonard Floyd (6 1/2)

Ray Drew (6) *

Garrison Smith (6) *

2014

Leonard Floyd (6)

Jordan Jenkins (5)

Lorenzo Carter (4 1/2)

2015

Leonard Floyd (4 1/2)

Jordan Jenkins (4)

Davin Bellamy (3)

2016

Davin Bellamy (5) *

Lorenzo Carter (5) *

Trenton Thompson (5) *

2017

Roquan Smith (6 1/2)

D'Andre Walker (5 1/2)

Davin Bellamy (5)
*** tied for certain place
Georgia Bulldogs - Top Three Interception Leaders Each Season Since 2008
Interception Leader Second in Interceptions Third in Interceptions

2008

Reshad Jones (5)

Demarcus Dobbs (2) *

Darryl Gamble (2) *

2009

Reshad Jones (4)

Brandon Boykin (3)

Bacarri Rambo (2)

2010

Brandon Boykin (3) *

Sanders Commings (3) *

Bacarri Rambo (3) *

2011

Bacarri Rambo (8)

Shawn Williams (4)

Brandon Boykin (3)

2012

Damian Swann (4)

Sanders Commings (3) *

Bacarri Rambo (3) *

2013

Shaq Wiggins (2)

5 others with (1) *

2014

Quincy Mauger (4) *

Damian Swann (4) *

Dominick Sanders (3)

2015

Dominick Sanders (6)

Jake Ganus (2) *

Malkom Parrish (2) *

2016

Dominick Sanders (3)

6 others with (2) *

2017

Dominick Sanders (4)

Deandre Baker (3)

J.R. Reed (2)
*** tied for certain place

Remember those days of defenders who sacked the quarterback more than once in a single game?

I think we all remember that day when Jarvis Jones had four sacks against the Gators down in Jacksonville in 2011. I'm sure Florida fans remember.

Remember those days of more than one pick in a game?

Eight different times over the last ten seasons, a Georgia player picked off two passes in a game. Quincy Mauger and Dominick Sanders accomplished that feat twice in their career.

What about fumbles?

In terms of forcing fumbles, Damian Swann had the most in one season since 2008 when he caused four in 2014. In recovering fumbles, Josh Harvey-Clemons in 2013 and Lorenzo Carter this past season each had three during that same time period.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}