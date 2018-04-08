We previously documented Georgia running the ball and receiving the ball over the last ten seasons. What about the other side -- how has the defense looked since 2008? At times it has looked good and then, well... it hasn't. See for yourself how the Bulldogs have fared recently.
We start off with how the defense fared in terms of points per game allowed and how that ranked against the rest of the SEC.
|Points Per Game Allowed
|SEC Rank
|
2008
|
24.5
|
10th
|
2009
|
25.9
|
10th
|
2010
|
22.1
|
5th
|
2011
|
20.6
|
6th
|
2012
|
19.6
|
6th
|
2013
|
29.0
|
T-10th
|
2014
|
20.7
|
5th
|
2015
|
16.9
|
3rd
|
2016
|
24.0
|
T-5th
|
2017
|
16.4
|
2nd
Here is how the Georgia defense fared against defending the run...
|Rush Yards Per Game Allowed
|SEC Rank
|
2008
|
122.3
|
6th
|
2009
|
126.2
|
3rd
|
2010
|
147.2
|
7th
|
2011
|
101.2
|
3rd
|
2012
|
182.1
|
12th
|
2013
|
148.2
|
6th
|
2014
|
166.8
|
8th
|
2015
|
149.5
|
8th
|
2016
|
143.7
|
4th
|
2017
|
126.0
|
2nd
And here is how it fared when their opponents went through the air.
|Pass Yards Per Game Allowed
|SEC Rank
|
2008
|
189.7
|
8th
|
2009
|
213.2
|
9th
|
2010
|
181.3
|
5th
|
2011
|
176.0
|
5th
|
2012
|
175.6
|
2nd
|
2013
|
227.4
|
9th
|
2014
|
170.4
|
2nd
|
2015
|
156.6
|
1st
|
2016
|
183.8
|
2nd
|
2017
|
168.9
|
3rd
Here are the top three players the Dawgs have had over the last ten seasons in terms of tackles, sacks and interceptions.
|Leading Tackler
|2nd Leading Tackler
|3rd Leading Tackler
|
2008
|
Rennie Curran (115)
|
Reshad Jones (76)
|
Darryl Gamble (60)
|
2009
|
Rennie Curran (130)
|
Reshad Jones (73)
|
Marcus Dowtin (57)
|
2010
|
Akeem Dent (126)
|
Bacarri Rambo (82)
|
Justin Houston (67)
|
2011
|
Shawn Williams (72)
|
Jarvis Jones (70)
|
Michael Gilliard (65)
|
2012
|
Alec Ogletree (111)
|
Shawn Williams (98)
|
Jarvis Jones (85)
|
2013
|
Ramik Wilson (133)
|
Amarlo Herrera (112)
|
Josh Harvey-Clemons (66)
|
2014
|
Amarlo Herrera (115)
|
Ramik Wilson (110)
|
Jordan Jenkins (70)
|
2015
|
Jake Ganus (102)
|
Leonard Floyd (74)
|
Tim Kimbrough (67)
|
2016
|
Roquan Smith (95)
|
Natrez Patrick (59)
|
Trenton Thompson (56)
|
2017
|
Roquan Smith (137)
|
J.R. Reed (79)
|
Lorenzo Carter (61)
|Sack Leader
|Second in Sacks
|Third in Sacks
|
2008
|
Rennie Curran (3) *
|
Dannell Ellerbe (3) *
|
Corvey Irvin (3) *
|
2009
|
Justin Houston (7 1/2)
|
Demarcus Dobbs (4 1/2)
|
Cornelius Washington (4)
|
2010
|
Justin Houston (10)
|
Akeem Dent (2 1/2)
|
Christian Robinson (2)
|
2011
|
Jarvis Jones (13 1/2)
|
Cornelius Washington (5)
|
Abry Jones (4)
|
2012
|
Jarvis Jones (14 1/2)
|
Jordan Jenkins (5)
|
Alec Ogletree (3)
|
2013
|
Leonard Floyd (6 1/2)
|
Ray Drew (6) *
|
Garrison Smith (6) *
|
2014
|
Leonard Floyd (6)
|
Jordan Jenkins (5)
|
Lorenzo Carter (4 1/2)
|
2015
|
Leonard Floyd (4 1/2)
|
Jordan Jenkins (4)
|
Davin Bellamy (3)
|
2016
|
Davin Bellamy (5) *
|
Lorenzo Carter (5) *
|
Trenton Thompson (5) *
|
2017
|
Roquan Smith (6 1/2)
|
D'Andre Walker (5 1/2)
|
Davin Bellamy (5)
|Interception Leader
|Second in Interceptions
|Third in Interceptions
|
2008
|
Reshad Jones (5)
|
Demarcus Dobbs (2) *
|
Darryl Gamble (2) *
|
2009
|
Reshad Jones (4)
|
Brandon Boykin (3)
|
Bacarri Rambo (2)
|
2010
|
Brandon Boykin (3) *
|
Sanders Commings (3) *
|
Bacarri Rambo (3) *
|
2011
|
Bacarri Rambo (8)
|
Shawn Williams (4)
|
Brandon Boykin (3)
|
2012
|
Damian Swann (4)
|
Sanders Commings (3) *
|
Bacarri Rambo (3) *
|
2013
|
Shaq Wiggins (2)
|
5 others with (1) *
|
2014
|
Quincy Mauger (4) *
|
Damian Swann (4) *
|
Dominick Sanders (3)
|
2015
|
Dominick Sanders (6)
|
Jake Ganus (2) *
|
Malkom Parrish (2) *
|
2016
|
Dominick Sanders (3)
|
6 others with (2) *
|
2017
|
Dominick Sanders (4)
|
Deandre Baker (3)
|
J.R. Reed (2)
Remember those days of defenders who sacked the quarterback more than once in a single game?
I think we all remember that day when Jarvis Jones had four sacks against the Gators down in Jacksonville in 2011. I'm sure Florida fans remember.
Remember those days of more than one pick in a game?
Eight different times over the last ten seasons, a Georgia player picked off two passes in a game. Quincy Mauger and Dominick Sanders accomplished that feat twice in their career.
What about fumbles?
In terms of forcing fumbles, Damian Swann had the most in one season since 2008 when he caused four in 2014. In recovering fumbles, Josh Harvey-Clemons in 2013 and Lorenzo Carter this past season each had three during that same time period.