We previously documented Georgia running the ball and receiving the ball over the last ten seasons. What about the other side -- how has the defense looked since 2008? At times it has looked good and then, well... it hasn't. See for yourself how the Bulldogs have fared recently.

Remember those days of defenders who sacked the quarterback more than once in a single game?

I think we all remember that day when Jarvis Jones had four sacks against the Gators down in Jacksonville in 2011. I'm sure Florida fans remember.

Remember those days of more than one pick in a game?

Eight different times over the last ten seasons, a Georgia player picked off two passes in a game. Quincy Mauger and Dominick Sanders accomplished that feat twice in their career.

What about fumbles?

In terms of forcing fumbles, Damian Swann had the most in one season since 2008 when he caused four in 2014. In recovering fumbles, Josh Harvey-Clemons in 2013 and Lorenzo Carter this past season each had three during that same time period.