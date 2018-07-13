CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



The off-season is a time for reflection and at Rivals.com we thought it would be interesting to take a look at our highest ranked players in history by position. Today we look at the safeties, led by an extremely physical, five-star standout. LOOKING BACK AT TOP-RANKED PROSPECTS: QB | RB | WR | OL | DE | DL | LB | CB

Shaq Thompson - No. 4, 2012

Shaq Thompson AP Images

Recruiting: Thompson had been committed to Cal but flipped his pledge to Washington with one big reason being the coaching staff in Seattle. USC was also seriously considered but according to Thompson he dumped the Trojans after some fans questioned his seriousness on social media. Overview: Thompson had 232 tackles and five interceptions in three seasons with the Huskies. A late first-round draft pick by Carolina in the 2015 NFL Draft, Thompson still plays for the Panthers and has recorded 167 tackles playing linebacker in the pros. Farrell’s take: Thompson was a monster at safety, a defensive back who could cover who looked like a linebacker. He was also a force on offense as well. The most physically intimidating safety I’ve scouted, it’s no surprise he had a great career and became a first-rounder.

Derwin James - No. 5, 2015

Derwin James AP Images

Recruiting: During a junior day visit to Florida State during his freshman year, James committed to the Seminoles. He called FSU his dream school. Auburn, Clemson, Miami, Ohio State and others had also offered. Overview: James played in 26 games during his time at Florida State where he finished with 186 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three interceptions. He missed almost all of his sophomore year with a knee injury. The former five-star was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. Farrell’s take: The most athletic and best safety I’ve ever scouted, I’d take him over anyone on this list out of high school. He moved so fluidly, had such great instincts and worked so well close to the line of scrimmage it was scary. And this kid loved to hit and had a great motor. His performance at one of our Five-Star Challenges in Baltimore was legendary as he worked on offense and defense and dominated for his injury-plagued team.

Keenan Allen - No. 5, 2010

Keenan Allen AP Images

Recruiting: Alabama, Oregon and Clemson were the three front-runners for Allen, who made a commitment to the Crimson Tide. But the chance to play with his brother, Zach Maynard, who was transferring from Buffalo to Cal, gave the Golden Bears the late edge. Overview: Ranked as a safety, Allen moved to wide receiver at Cal and finished with 205 catches for 2,570 yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons. Because of a knee injury concern, Allen fell to the third round and was selected by the San Diego Chargers. In five seasons with the Chargers, Allen has 323 catches for 4,010 yards and 22 scores. Farrell’s take: Allen has made his mark on the offensive side of the ball, but he was a heckuva defender as well out of high school. He was long, fluid and did everything with ease. I didn’t think he could succeed as well as a wide receiver as he has, but I should have known watching his ball skills and determination to be the best.

Quin Blanding - No. 5, 2014

Quin Blanding AP Images

Recruiting: In February of his junior year, Blanding committed to Virginia over his other finalists - North Carolina, Florida State, NC State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Miami, Clemson and Michigan. Overview: In four seasons at Virginia, Blanding totaled 492 tackles and 10 interceptions, finishing with at least 115 tackles in every year. Despite that, Blanding was not drafted. However he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Washington Redskins. Farrell’s take: I’m still stunned that Blanding didn’t get drafted but I’m not stunned he had a very good college career. He wasn’t the athletic freak that James or some others was, but he was still very athletic in his own right and he could cover and hit. He was also excellent on offense and had good ball skills.

Prescott Burgess - No. 6, 2003

Prescott Burgess AP Images

Recruiting: At the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, Burgess picked Michigan over Ohio State. Florida and Tennessee were also under serious consideration. Overview: During his career at Michigan, Burgess totaled 129 tackles and four interceptions. He was a sixth-round selection by the Baltimore Ravens. During his time in the NFL, Burgess had three different stints with Baltimore and also played for the New England Patriots. Farrell’s take: Burgess was big, physical safety who looked and hit like a linebacker. What he lacked in pure coverage skills he more than made up for in instincts and recovery ability. His career was a bit of a disappointment based on his high ranking but he was one of the more intimidating safety prospects I’ve seen.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, No. 7, 2011

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix AP Images

Recruiting: To no one’s surprise, Clinton-Dix committed to Alabama in the spring before his senior season. Florida State and others provided some competition but after numerous visits to Tuscaloosa the Crimson Tide were the long-time favorites. Overview: In three seasons at Alabama, Clinton-Dix totaled 99 tackles and he had five of his seven career interceptions in his sophomore year. He was the No. 21 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, where he still plays. Clinton-Dix has 351 tackles, 11 interceptions and 4.5 sacks in the pros. Farrell’s take: Clinton-Dix was very athletic, had great closing speed and was very good at tracking the ball. His best asset was how fast he arrived at the football and he was an excellent tackler. It’s no surprise he had a great career and was a first-rounder.

Karlos Williams - No. 8, 2011

Karlos Williams AP Images

Recruiting: Williams committed to Florida State in February of his junior season but things got interesting late when USC made a serious push. He decided to stick with the Seminoles after a late visit to Tallahassee. Overview: Williams started his Florida State career on defense but moved to running back later on. He rushed for 1,419 yards and 22 touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons. Williams was a fifth-round selection by the Buffalo Bills but was released after one season. He was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers but in June 2017 was suspended for at least a year for violating the league’s substance abuse policy for a third time. Farrell’s take: Williams ended up playing offense in college and beyond but he was a big, physical safety as well out of high school who played like a linebacker. I remember his performance at the Gridiron Kings 7-on-7 all star tournament one summer where he showed off his ball skills and speed in taking one to the house and outrunning everyone.

Su'a Cravens - No. 12, 2013

Sua' Cravens

Recruiting: In June before his senior season, Cravens picked USC over Michigan, Ohio State and others. The Trojans were always considered the frontrunner in his recruitment. Overview: Cravens totaled 207 tackles and nine interceptions in three seasons with the Trojans. He was a second-round selection by the Washington Redskins and in his rookie season Cravens had 34 tackles and one pick. Leading into the 2017 season, Cravens surprisingly announced his decision to retire. After missing that season, in December he was medically cleared to return to football and has since been traded to the Denver Broncos. Farrell’s take: Cravens was a special player and a bit of a tweener who ended up playing linebacker and defensive back at different times in his career. He was long, he read the play well and he was an excellent tackler. His career at USC was a good one but his NFL career has become more about his sudden retirement than anything else.

Reshad Jones - No. 14, 2006

Reshad Jones AP Images

Recruiting: In early February, Jones picked Georgia over LSU and Miami. At the time of his commitment, the five-star said it was tough to turn down the Tigers but that the Bulldogs were the right pick for him. Overview: Jones finished his three-year Georgia career with 206 tackles and 11 interceptions. He was a fifth-round selection by the Miami Dolphins where he still plays. So far in his pro career, Jones, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has 677 tackles and 19 interceptions. Farrell’s take: Jones wasn’t the biggest safety in the world but he could cover and tackle as well as anyone on this list, especially the latter. His pro career has been better than his college career but he was excellent at both stops and that’s not a surprise.

Tyreke Johnson - No. 14, 2018

Tyreke Johnson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com