“I honestly took it as a learning experience. It was a great opportunity and I loved every single second of it."

After playing just a handful of snaps over five games during the regular season, the decision to start Warren Ericson at right guard in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor caught some by surprise.

But after Ben Cleveland was left back in Athens due to academic reasons, the now redshirt sophomore was granted the opportunity he had long been waiting for.

The former North Gwinnett standout did not disappoint.

Ericson played every snap for the Bulldogs in their 26-14 win over the Bears, helping to anchor an offensive line that enabled Georgia to rush for 130 yards.

Looking back at the experience, Ericson cannot help but smile.

“I honestly took it as a learning experience. It was a great opportunity and I loved every single second of it,” Ericson said in a Zoom meeting with reporters earlier this week. “Some say I played well, and I thank them for that, but I want to focus on the things I did not do well and improve on those things. Hopefully, the things I can improve on will translate into this upcoming season.” How Ericson will fit in remains to be seen.

Bulldog players have been coached up to reveal as little as possible to the media, so “interior positions” was all anyone got from Ericson when asked where coaches might have play him this fall.

“I want to be someone who can benefit the offense no matter where the coaches need me. I want to be someone they can count on and someone they can look to, a person they can see going in and benefit the team,” he said. “Whatever that is, I can play any position they want me to.”

That is not too hard to figure out.

Ericson is expected to once again practice at right guard and possibly center. He currently projects as the top backup behind Cleveland at right guard and one of several behind center Trey Hill.

“Right now, just playing fast and I want to continue to get my fits right, play low, play with leverage, play with my feet,” Ericson said. “Playing as crisp as possible and that’s something I’ve always wanted to do no matter what.”

At 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Ericson said he is currently right at his prescribed weight, although he still wants to gain some additional strength.

Count Ericson has someone who is not concerned with all the changes and protocols due to Covid-19.

When asked if he ever had any misgivings returning to Athens due to the virus, Ericson was emphatic with his response.

“I love football. I love playing the game. I love my teammates, he said. “I love the fact that we get to work hard together, and we get to be together in blood, sweat and tears and grind together. Just being out there, being a good light in the dark times.”