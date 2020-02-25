A leader has emerged for Georgia linebacker
A trio of schools offered linebacker West Weeks of Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee in January. Colorado, East Carolina and Vanderbilt pushed the 6-foot-2, 200 pounder to double-digit offers.He is intrigu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news