A healthy Kendall Milton is ready to shine

Once upon a time, not too very long ago, running back was one of those positions in college where if you weren’t getting all the carries and contributing right away, coaches would find themselves with some unhappy campers.

That has not been an issue at Georgia.

Sharing the carries and understanding that waiting your turn is not necessarily a hindrance to one’s development has been a message passed down to Bulldog running backs for years.

That’s a message junior Kendall Milton appreciates.

“I feel like this program is one of the programs where you come in early, everyone comes in, and they’ve got highly recruited athletes,” Milton said. “Everybody has the stars and everything. But when you come to a school like Georgia, you kind of know that everybody is good, so you’ve got to wait your turn and trust the process.”

That trust is apparently paying off.

Milton, Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards are primed to carry the running game for the Bulldogs, who wrapped up their fifth day of spring practice Thursday.

“You’ve got to trust the process, trust the development and what Coach 9Dell) McGee has in store for us,” Milton said. “He’s had a good line of running backs, so, it’s been good just to sit back and keep learning from older backs like Zamir (White) and James (Cook) and to be a sponge, just soak things in to be more comfortable in games.”

Milton was asked what sitting under the learning tree of White and Cook meant to him.

“For me, coming in early as a 17-year-old, it was when you’re on the field, just slow down. Just take a deep breath and be calm out there. If you’re over-anxious, everything is going by, it flies by, and you can almost psyche yourself out of the game,” Milton said. “It’s all about being calm, going out there, and trust in your abilities and trust your training.”

For those wondering, it’s a healthy Milton who is taking part in spring drills.

That has not been the case in each of his first two seasons with the Bulldogs after identical MCL injuries.

“It was frustrating. It was me having conversations with my family, and I just kind of sat back and trusted the recovery and the process. It was the same kind of injury as my freshman year, so I knew what kind of rehab would be going into it,” Milton said. “Once I found out what it was, I knew it was not something that was going to affect me long term. It was just something I had to get through at the moment. It was tough having to sit out most of the season, but I’m healthy now and ready to be on the field.”

A healthy Milton has teased fans that he could be someone special.

As a freshman, the former five-star rushed 35 times for 193 yards before running for 264 yards on 56 attempts last season.

“I feel great,” Milton said. “Going back out there, putting on the pads, and being there with my brothers is always a fun time. It’s competitive, it’s physical. Everybody goes out there and has fun, so we’ve been having a good time.”

Milton said he continues to receive extra treatment and is taking different steps with trainers in hopes of preventing future injuries.

However, it’s the competition he receives that Milton believes will keep him in top shape and ready to contribute in whatever way he’s asked.

“Kenny and I push each other in the weight room, push each other on the field. Both of us are hoping for big years,” Milton said. “We’re both just competing with each other right now.”

Milton feels bullish about the rest of the running back room, too.

That’s certainly true when it comes to Edwards, who in his first two years has 86 carries for 428 yards and four touchdowns.

“Daijun is one guy who I think a lot of people sleep on. You see Daijun every day in practice, and he’s got a killer dead leg that is almost unstoppable. He’s got great balance, great speed, great power,” Milton said. “Daijun is definitely going to surprise a lot of people this year. He gets a lot of the ooos and aahs in practice, just because he’s got great playmaking ability.”

Milton expects incoming freshmen Andrew Paul and Branson Robinson will also contribute.

“With the two backs we’ve got coming in, I feel our running back room is going to be just how the past years' were, four, five backs deep in the room,” Milton said. “With the younger guys, I feel it’s almost a perfect time. They’re going to come in, they’re going to be working and thrown in the fire. That’s one of those things that makes you better when you’ve kind of got to go out there and just fend for yourself. I’m excited for them.”