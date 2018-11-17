After winning a trio of conference wins to sew up the SEC East, No. 5 Georgia entered Saturday’s non-conference tilt against UMass hoping for a leisurely, non-pressure afternoon.

They got it, as the Bulldogs rolled up 701 yards of offense to stroll past the visiting Minutemen, 66-27.

Freshman quarterback Justin Fields accounted for a large chunk by himself.

With Georgia up huge early, the former five-star quarterback played most of the game and posted some eye-popping numbers.

Not only did Fields complete 5 of 8 passes for 121 yards and two scores, he also rushed seven times for 100 yards and a touchdown. It marked just the third time since 1976 that a Georgia quarterback has rushed for over 100 yards.

Fields was one of five Bulldogs who scored rushing touchdowns on the afternoon, a group that included Brian Herrien, Elijah Holyfield, and freshman James Cook, who tallied his first two collegiate scores while rushing for 70 yards.

Despite the loss, UMass wide receiver Andy Isabella enjoyed a memorable game. A semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award signifying the nation’s top receiver, Isabella didn’t hurt his cause against the Bulldogs.

Isabella, who led all of FBS coming into play with 1,479 receiving yards, caught 15 passes for 219 yards with a touchdown on a 75-yard reception off a double pass.

The first half went just as expected, with Georgia rolling to a 42-13 lead on 431 yards of offense. Fields was responsible for most of those. Bulldog fans pining for their first extended look of the former five-star got a long look in the first half, and Fields didn't disappoint.

Fields opened a trio of Georgia’s six possessions in the first half. Each resulted in touchdowns, with the freshman having a direct hand in all three.

The first—an 11-yard touchdown pass to Riley Ridley—extended Georgia’s lead to 21-7 before a 3-yard run late in the second pushed the margin to 35-10.

His most impressive play, however, came with 2:22 left before the half when Fields threw a beautiful 57-yard bomb to Mecole Hardman, who caught the pass in stride for a 42-10 advantage.

All six possessions by Georgia in the first half resulted in touchdowns.

A 49-yard run by Tyler Simmons and a 5-yard run by Holyfield gave the Bulldogs a quick 14-0 lead, before a muffed punt set the Minutemen up for a score, a 4-yard by Marquis Young.

Simmons would score again in the second when he caught a 71-yard touchdown pass from Jake Fromm, who completed 5-of-5 passes for 106 yards to go along with the one score before giving way to Fields.