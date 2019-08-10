Routinely doing so the last two seasons, Georgia will assuredly jump out to its fair share of significant leads during the 2019 campaign. However, for the Bulldogs, an undesirable trend has persisted over a dozen-year period of gaining a considerable lead—only to ultimately lose. Initially pointed out here a few years ago, the trend started in 2006 against Tennessee, when Georgia held a 10-point advantage in the third quarter before the Volunteers rallied to drub the Bulldogs by 18 points, 51-33. Since then, the puzzling trend has persisted over the last 13 seasons, even during the current Kirby Smart era, when the Bulldogs were ultimately beaten despite leading by double digits in the second half:

UGA's Second-Half Double-Digit Leads-Turned-Defeats (2006-2018) Season Opponent UGA's Lead in 2nd Half Result (Opp.-UGA) 2006 Tennessee 10 pts 51-33 2008 Georgia Tech 16 pts 45-42 2009 Kentucky 14 pts 34-27 2010 Colorado 10 pts 29-27 2011 (Outback Bowl) Michigan State 16 pts 33-30 2012 (SECC) Alabama 11 pts 32-28 2013 Vanderbilt 13 pts 31-27 2016 Tennessee 10 pts 34-31 2016 Georgia Tech 13 pts 28-27 2017 (Nat'l Champ.) Alabama 13 pts 26-23 2018 (SECC) Alabama 14 pts 35-28

That’s 11 times from 2006 through 2018 (total of 174 games), that Georgia had a second-half double-digit lead which ended in a loss—or one double-digit lead-turned-defeat every 15.8 games. In my opinion, that’s staggering, especially if you consider the following: From the beginning of the Vince Dooley head-coaching era in 1964 through 2005, or the first one-third of Mark Richt’s tenure (total of 493 games), only eight times did Georgia have a second-half double-digit advantage which ultimately ended in a loss—or one double-digit lead-turned-defeat every 61.6 games.

In the 2018 SEC Championship Game against Alabama, Georgia led by as many as 14 points in the second half before eventually losing to the Tide, resulting in the Bulldogs' 11th second-half double-digit lead-turned-defeat in just over 12 years.

Perhaps it could be argued that since more points are scored in college football now than ever, comparing different eras in regard to double-digit leads-turned-defeats is not a completely fair assessment. In other words, possessing a second-half double-digit lead is simply not as “safe” as it once was. Therefore, a more objective assessment would be to compare the Bulldogs with that of the four SEC teams having a somewhat similar overall winning percentage as Georgia’s .724 since the start of the 2006 season—Alabama (.834), LSU (.757), Florida (.698), and Auburn (.653). Although not likely as many as Georgia’s 11, it can be assumed that the four other conference teams have suffered their share of double-digit leads-turned-defeats the last 13 seasons. Yet, as it turns out, not so much (and, I have the feeling, the four programs’ lowly losing rates after building a double-digit lead would be similar to that of most major programs with a comparable overall winning percentage). Preceded by its number of second-half double-digit leads-turned-defeats from 2006-2018, each SEC team is followed by its average number of games per double-digit defeat, and the number as a percentage of its total losses:

Second-Half Double-Digit Leads-Turned-Defeats (2006-2018) No. School Leads-turned-Defeats Avg. % of School's loss total 11 Georgia 1 every 15.8 games 22.9 percent 5 Auburn 1 every 34.0 games 8.5 percent 4 Alabama 1 every 42.3 games 14.3 percent 3 LSU 1 every 56.3 games 7.3 percent 3 Florida 1 every 56.3 games 5.9 percent