There’s a pain that dwells within Georgia linebacker Monty Rice that the sophomore fears will never go away.
The grief he feels over the loss of cousin Haraesheo Rice is very, very real.
There’s anger, too.
On Sept. 20, 2016, according to The Huntsville Times, police responded to a shots-fired call. Upon arriving, officers found Haraesheo Rice, 31, still armed. The paper said Rice was told to drop the gun, but instead pointed it and waved it at officers, who fired at Rice, killing him.
However, as the Bulldog linebacker has been very vocal about explaining, there is much more to his story.
A video posted in 2017 by Monty Rice on Facebook stated that two years before, an unarmed Haraesheo Rice was beaten by police, who broke his arm and tased him in the mouth. Soon after, Rice developed schizophrenia, resulting in episodes which landed him in jail. According to the family, while in jail, Rice underwent a schizophrenic moment, which resulted in officers tying him to a chair and beating him until he became unconscious.
Haraesheo Rice and his mother filed a lawsuit for alleged excessive force, which is still pending.
“I think about my cousin a lot. I know he’s looking down on me smiling, watching what I’m doing,” Monty Rice said. “We used to live together. We were real close.”
The Bulldog defender put together that video explaining his cousin’s tragic story and ultimate death.
“I don’t tweet that much, but I want his name to never be forgotten. I don’t want like what happened to be, oh, that’s just another killer,” Rice said. “I want it to be known what happened to my cousin.”
A tattoo on his right arm carries Haraesheo’s name.
Meanwhile, Monty carries on, and as Georgia gets ready to wrap up spring practice with Saturday’s G-Day game, there’s a certain comfort level with the Alabama native that wasn’t there before.
“Last year in spring practice, I had no idea what I was doing,” he said. “This year, being more familiar with the defense we run, I’m able to make more calls, check and help my teammates play.”
Rice – who saw considerable action in all 15 games as a true freshman - figures to play a prominent role for the Bulldogs at inside linebacker, specifically at Will, where he’s competing with senior Juwan Taylor and fellow sophomore Nate McBride.
“(Kirby Smart) just wants somebody out there who is going to make calls and be a vocal leader, be a physical guy and make his presence known,” Rice said. “He’s challenged us all, the whole group, to just do what it’s supposed to do and do it at a high level.”
Rice has started before.
With Reggie Carter dealing with a concussion last season, Rice started Georgia’s game at Mike against Missouri. He finished the year with 22 tackles.
“I had never played the Mike position before, had never really practiced it but it helped me grow and helped me learn what the linebacker next to me is doing,” he said. “In our scheme sometimes, you’ve got to play both, but I’m usually Will.”
How Rice wound up at Georgia is a story in itself, although it’s one he doesn’t necessarily care to discuss.
Originally, he was all set to commit to Georgia before surprising many on his commitment day by picking LSU.
After a few days, Rice changed his mind and went back to UGA.
“My commitment day, I had no idea where I was committing,” he said. “I didn’t know where I was going to school, but I rethought it and decided to come here.”
There have been no regrets.
Rice said he’s excited about what his future holds at UGA, especially at his current position where questions about replacing Roquan Smith will stalk the inside linebackers.
Or, will they?
“I don’t even look at it like that. He did his thing while he was here,” Rice said. “I’m a whole different person than him and I want to do my thing.”