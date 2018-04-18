There’s a pain that dwells within Georgia linebacker Monty Rice that the sophomore fears will never go away.

The grief he feels over the loss of cousin Haraesheo Rice is very, very real.

There’s anger, too.

On Sept. 20, 2016, according to The Huntsville Times, police responded to a shots-fired call. Upon arriving, officers found Haraesheo Rice, 31, still armed. The paper said Rice was told to drop the gun, but instead pointed it and waved it at officers, who fired at Rice, killing him.

However, as the Bulldog linebacker has been very vocal about explaining, there is much more to his story.

A video posted in 2017 by Monty Rice on Facebook stated that two years before, an unarmed Haraesheo Rice was beaten by police, who broke his arm and tased him in the mouth. Soon after, Rice developed schizophrenia, resulting in episodes which landed him in jail. According to the family, while in jail, Rice underwent a schizophrenic moment, which resulted in officers tying him to a chair and beating him until he became unconscious.

Haraesheo Rice and his mother filed a lawsuit for alleged excessive force, which is still pending.

“I think about my cousin a lot. I know he’s looking down on me smiling, watching what I’m doing,” Monty Rice said. “We used to live together. We were real close.”

The Bulldog defender put together that video explaining his cousin’s tragic story and ultimate death.

“I don’t tweet that much, but I want his name to never be forgotten. I don’t want like what happened to be, oh, that’s just another killer,” Rice said. “I want it to be known what happened to my cousin.”

A tattoo on his right arm carries Haraesheo’s name.