Five-star Darnell Wright has kept a low profile this offseason while he works out and stars throwing the shot put (his personal record is 53’ 8”) for Huntington, W.V. With track and field season coming to a close for him this weekend at the state tournament, Wright is starting to turn his focus towards the summer and gearing up for football season. The coveted offensive tackle took a few minutes to give the latest on his recruitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

“My phone is broken right now but I was talking to coach Kap from North Carolina a lot,” Wright said. “I was with Billy (Ross, a former teammate) a lot when I was down there. We did a photo shoot but nothing really surprised me because I’ve been there a few times.

“Everything with Tennessee is good,” he said. “I’m going to get down there probably after school ends in early June. Those coaches are doing a pretty good job right now. I watched a practice when I was down there last. They were out there going hard.

“Alabama was a fun trip,” said Wright. “I got to see more of all the stuff I didn’t see when I was there for a camp the time before. It was pretty fun. I got to know everybody more, especially coach Key. It was A-Day so they were playing. It was a cool atmosphere. It wasn’t a full game but they still had a lot of people there.

“I’ll take a couple more visits possibly at the end of school,” he said. “I’m going to go down to Clemson and Georgia pretty soon. I’ll try to get out to some farther schools after that. I might take one official visit this spring or summer but I’ll probably take the rest later on.

“I like coach Pittman at Georgia and coach Caldwell at Clemson,” Wright said. “They both have good programs so I want to go down there and see what it’s like.”

RIVALS’ REACTION…

Wright isn’t close to a commitment right now and stopped short of naming an outright leader at this point but Tennessee seems to be in the driver’s seat. Alabama did a great job when he was on campus and North Carolina has some strong relationships with Wright and his family. The Clemson and Georgia visits could end up being important and are worth keeping an eye on.