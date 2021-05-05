Dalen Ridgnal’s commitment to commit to Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean may have surprised fans on Tuesday afternoon.

Perhaps it should not have been.

As Ridgnal put it in an exclusive interview with UGASports, the Bulldogs have actually been after him for a while.

“It was before our national tournament run,” said Ridgnal, who led the Tigers to the NJCAA national championship game. “He (Crean) would text me, call me, text me graphics …”

Ridgnal liked what he saw.

Following a Zoom after the conclusion of the national tournament on April 24, Ridgnal careful weighed his options before settling on the Bulldogs.

Ridgnal’s decision has the potential to be a very big deal.

Crean likes players with length who have the ability to shoot, rebound and run the floor. Ridgnal appears to fit the ball in all three.

At 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, the Kansas City native was a double-double waiting to happen, averaging 21.1 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. Of his 29 starts, he recorded a double-double in all but six.

“I can shoot, I can rebound, I can do it all,” laughed Ridgnal, who said he chose the Bulldogs over Murray State, East Carolina, and Creighton.

Ridgnal helped lead the Tigers to their first region title in 64 years, as well as helping Cowley make it back-to-back conference titles. They ultimately led the Tigers all the way to the national title game where Cowley finished as the national runner-up and ended the year with a record of 24-5. The national runner-up finish matched the best finish in school history along with the 1952-53 team.

He was named a first-team All-Region selection for the second straight year and finished his career as the ninth-leading scorer in the history of the program.

“Coach Crean just made me feel like Georgia was the right place,” Ridgnal said. “This is a dream come true. I didn’t know they were going to call me, but all of my work is paying off.

“Coach Crean and Coach McClain, they really made me feel wanted.”

Although he’s never been to Athens, there will be a familiar face once he arrives, having played a year with incoming freshman Cam McDowell for a year at Lincoln Prep.

“He told me it would be the right place to be,” Ridgnal said of McDowell. “I talked to him, talked to people outside my family before making my decision.”

Ridgnal becomes the fifth transfer to join the program since the end of the year, joining Jabri Abdur-Rahim (Virginia), Noah Baumann (Southern California), Bralen Bridges (Illinois-Chicago) and Jailyn Ingram (Florida Atlantic).