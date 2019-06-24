UGASports.com is currently covering the Rivals' 5-Star Challenge in Atlanta. Over 100 prospects, nearly all of whom are Rivals250 recruits, are slowly but steadily checking into the W Hotel in the heart of Atlanta. We're getting updates with all the Georgia targets who are here. Check back throughout the day for more updates.

The first prospect we noticed arriving at the 5-Star Challenge was Donovan Jackson out of Houston, Tex. Doing so just prior to the dead period, Jackson visited UGA yesterday. Jackson, who has family who live in Athens, not surprisingly is really fond of Sam Pittman. He said the offensive line coach has indicated what Georgia “envisions” for him as a member of the team. The Bulldogs are one of about 30 schools who have offered the 2021 recruit. Story to come soon.