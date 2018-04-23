MANDEVILLE, La. -- Finding Makiya Tongue during the Pylon Bootleggers 7v7 tournament on Saturday wasn’t difficult. All afternoon, he was the one providing the most oohs and ahhs from the crowd watching him make spectacular catch after spectacular catch.

While that has become the norm for him at such events, he’s received as much attention for his potential as a big-bodied, ball hawking safety as he has for his penchant for making eye-popping catches as a receiver. Tongue has seen his recruitment take off this spring in a big way, and Texas is hoping that it can land his commitment by setting up his first official visit in a few weeks and offering him a spot on either offense or defense.

“They like me on both sides of the ball and I’ve been talking to [Drew Mehringer] and the defensive coordinator,” he said. “They like me at safety on defense and wideout on offense, so they’re really recruiting me as an athlete.”