MANDEVILLE, La. -- Finding Makiya Tongue during the Pylon Bootleggers 7v7 tournament on Saturday wasn’t difficult. All afternoon, he was the one providing the most oohs and ahhs from the crowd watching him make spectacular catch after spectacular catch.
While that has become the norm for him at such events, he’s received as much attention for his potential as a big-bodied, ball hawking safety as he has for his penchant for making eye-popping catches as a receiver. Tongue has seen his recruitment take off this spring in a big way, and Texas is hoping that it can land his commitment by setting up his first official visit in a few weeks and offering him a spot on either offense or defense.
“They like me on both sides of the ball and I’ve been talking to [Drew Mehringer] and the defensive coordinator,” he said. “They like me at safety on defense and wideout on offense, so they’re really recruiting me as an athlete.”
Giving Tongue twice the opportunity to get on the field is certainly one strategy, but he’s clearly more interested in a role as a wide receiver, and that’s something that Georgia has assured him that he would be playing when the Bulldogs offered him in early April. Tongue has since made a visit to Athens as well as Clemson.
“That helps their case,” he said. “I really like receiver a lot, so them recruiting me there really helps them in the process.”
