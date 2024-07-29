Georgia has added a second defensive back to the 2026 class.

Rivals250 safety Dominick Kelly has committed to Georgia. Kelly flipped his commitment to the Bulldogs from USC, where he had been committed since March 24.

Kelly is originally from Tampa and now plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton.

Georgia offered Kelly on January 26. That came just weeks after the Bulldogs hired Donte Williams as defensive backs coach and Travaris Robinson as safeties coach.

After committing to USC, Kelly spoke with Rivals about what he's bringing to the next level.

"You are getting a kid who is going to work to become the best version of himself day in and day out," Kelly told Rivals. "As well as strive to elevate others by leading by example. Also someone who wants the best not only for the football team but for the University as a whole."

Kelly is Georgia's third 2026 commit and the second defensive back, joining Georgia native Jontavius Wyman.