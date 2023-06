Class of 2025 athlete Jordan Allen attended Kirby Smart 7-on-7 Camp with his Buford Wolve teammates yesterday. Allen and the Wolves had a strong showing. Allen in particular caught the eye of Georgia wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon.

Allen is a two-way standout for Buford. The playmaking ability on the offensive side and the explosiveness Allen shows as a returner on special teams compelled McClendon to offer the in-state prospect.

UGASports caught up with Allen to find out how his prior communications with Georgia, his 2022 sophomore season, and a stellar performance at camp led to the Georgia offer.