The Class of 2025 is beginning to come into focus. September 1 is approaching rapidly. That is the date when college coaches can begin directly contacting the junior class. No longer do coaches have to go through the high school staff of a prospect or rely on a prospect to call or text them.

Georgia has worked out several members in the Class of 2025 this summer, and offers have been extended. Georgia has six commitments already in the Class of 2025 and is ranked No. 1 in the team rankings.

Today, UGASports introduces the 2025 Big Board. A place where main targets will be updated until signing day of the 2025 class. These prospects are not necessarily in an order of preference as it pertains to Georgia. This is simply a collection of players that Georgia is in the mix with at this point.