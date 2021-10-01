2025 QB Colin Hurley shares on UGA recruitment and his visit Saturday

As only a freshman in high school Colin Hurley is drawing attention from some of the blue-blood programs in the southeast. Georgia has already offered Hurley.

The Trinity Christian Academy quarterback has already surpassed the 1000 yard marker in the 2021 season. Also, Hurley's sixteen touchdowns to only two interceptions on 104 passing attempts make clear as to while offensive coordinator Todd Monken and the Georgia Bulldogs are so interested in Hurley. Georgia is investing time and effort into recruiting Hurley early on.

Hurley visited Athens in the summer and will do so again this Saturday for Georgia's top ten tilt versus the Arkansas Razorbacks. UGASports caught up with Hurley to get an update on his recruitment with Georgia and overall and his thoughts on the upcoming visit.

