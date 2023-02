Georgia's defenses in recent years have often featured stellar linebacker play.

Whether it's the outside linebackers rushing off the edge or the inside linebackers flying sideline, linebackers help make the Bulldogs go. Nolan Smith, Smael Mondon, Jason Dumas-Johnson, and others helped power Georgia to a second straight title in 2022.

The Georgia staff is already honing in on some top linebacker talent in the 2025 class. Here's an early look at who the Bulldogs are after and where they stand.