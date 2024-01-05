Georgia is replacing some pass-catching program legends following the 2023 season.

Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint - all have played their final games in red and black. The Bulldogs signed a pair of receivers (Sacovie White, Nitro Tuggle) and two tight ends (Jaden Reddell, Colton Heinrich) in the 2024 class. They will join deep and talented rooms at each position.

But the Bulldogs have now turned their sights to 2025. UGASports takes a look at Georgia's options at receiver and tight end in the 2025 class in this Class Preview.