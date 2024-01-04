Georgia's running back room has undergone a major overhaul over the past month.

Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards are both off to the NFL. To replace them, the Bulldogs signed a trio of talented freshmen: Chauncey Bowens, Nate Frazier, and Dwight Phillips. On top of that, Georgia landed Florida running back transfer Trevor Etienne out of the transfer portal. That group will complement the returning faces - Roderick Robinson, Andrew Paul, and Branson Robinson as he recovers from his knee injury.

Even with the recent facelift, it's not too early to look ahead to next year. UGASports evaluates Georgia's 2025 running back options in this 2025 Class Preview.