Georgia's calculus at the quarterback position has changed recently.

It looked like the Bulldogs would add two signal callers in the 2024 class. But after Dylan Raiola flipped to Nebraska, Georgia only signed one quarterback, Ryan Puglisi, in the class.

Those dominoes make it more likely that Georgia will take a quarterback in the 2025 class. UGASports takes a look at the options in this 2025 Class Preview.