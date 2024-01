Georgia's 2024 offensive line class is one of the best in the country.

The Bulldogs brought in six players in the class. The group consists of behemoths worthy of Stacy Searels' "Great Wall of Georgia" tweets.

But now it's time for Searels to turn his main focus to the 2025 class. UGASports takes a look at Georgia's offensive line options in this 2025 Class Preview.