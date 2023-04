Class of 2025 athlete Cameron Miller visited Georgia for the first time last week. Miller received his offer from the University of Georgia in September of 2022. A native of Atco, New Jersey, Miller's relationship with Georgia was initiated by former Rutgers coach turned Georgia defensive back coach Fran Brown.

Miller plays both sides of the ball for Winslow Township in high school. Defensive back appears to be the vision Georgia has for Brown at the next level. Schools like Michigan, Penn State, Rutgers, and Wisconsin are all involved at this point and all have varying views on where Brown should play.

UGASports caught up with Brown after his recent visit to Athens.