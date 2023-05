Bryan McClendon is working to add dynamic playmakers to Georgia's receiver room.

The Bulldogs already have a trio of 2024 receivers committed in Ny Carr, Sacovie White, and NiTareon Tuggle. Georgia is also pursuing some of the nation's top pass-catchers, including several five-star prospects.

In this edition of the 2024 Class Reset series, UGASports examines the questions still facing McClendon, Kirby Smart, and the Bulldogs at the receiver position.