Can Chidera Uzo-Diribe do it again?

In his first year as Georgia's outside linebackers coach, Uzo-Diribe landed a class featuring Samuel M'Pemba and Damon Wilson while also helping recruit Gabriel Harris as well. That ranked as one of the top hauls at the position of any team in the country.

Now Uzo-Diribe is hoping to follow that performance with a similar class in 2024. UGASports takes a look at the questions still facing the Bulldogs at outside linebacker in this cycle.