The Georgia staff has made no secret of it. The 2024 offensive line class is vitally important for the future of the program.

Stacy Searels is looking to hit a home run in this cycle after Georgia brought in good, but not great offensive line hauls the past two seasons. With Malachi Toliver already on board, the Bulldogs are hoping to continue adding talent up front.

In this edition of the 2024 Class Reset, UGASports takes a look at the questions still facing the Bulldogs in the 2024 offensive line class.