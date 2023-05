Glenn Schumann is once again looking to bring in one of the best inside linebacker classes in the country.

The Bulldogs signed CJ Allen, Troy Bowles, and Raylen Wilson in the 2023 class. The 2024 cycle is off to a good start as well with Demarcus Riddick already committed.

But things are far from done. The UGASports Class Reset takes a look at how Georgia plans to finish out this cycle at inside linebacker.