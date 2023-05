Georgia has assembled one of the nation's best defensive back classes in the 2024 cycle.

The Bulldogs have racked up four commits in the secondary so far: Jaylen Heyward, Demello Jones, Ellis Robinson, and Peyton Woodyard. All but Jones rank in the top five of their respective positions, with Woodyard checking in as the No. 1 safety in the class.

But there is still plenty of work still to be done. UGASports takes a look at Georgia's remaining questions at defensive back in the final edition of the 2024 Class Reset.