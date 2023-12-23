Defensive back recruiting doesn't figure to be a concern at Georgia any time soon.

With Kirby Smart as the head coach, Will Muschamp as the co-defensive coordinator, and new hire Donte Williams as the defensive backs coach, the Bulldogs have one of the top defensive back coaching staffs in the country. There are few better places in the country to be developed as a defensive back.

Smart and company have once again landed one of the top defensive back classes in the country. UGASports breaks down the group in this 2024 Class Overview.