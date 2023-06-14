Golf’s third major of 2023 begins Thursday as the 123rd United States Open comes to us from the North Course at the Los Angeles Country Club. This will be the first major played at this historic course. It will also be the third time in the last five years that this major will be played in the state of California (2019 in Pebble Beach and 2021 at Torrey Pines), but the first one in the Los Angeles area since 1948, when Ben Hogan took the title. This year, 156 players are in the field and will challenge the par 70, 7,423-yard monster of a course. Of those, seven played for the University of Georgia (I do not count Patrick Reed). The seven is the most players by one school in this year's field. A former Bulldog has never won this prestigious event. Several Bulldogs have come close, as you can see below.

Best U.S. Open Finishes by a Georgia Bulldog Finish Year Course Chip Beck T-2nd 1986 Shinnecock Hills Chip Beck T-2nd 1989 Oak Hill Erik Compton T-2nd 2014 Pinehurst No. 2 Brian Harman T-2nd 2017 Erin Hills Harris English 3rd 2021 Torrey Pines Harris English 4th 2020 Winged Foot Tim Simpson T-5th 1990 Medinah Tommy Tolles T-5th 1997 Congressional Bubba Watson T-5th 2007 Oakmont

Harris English - Official World Golf Ranking (42nd) Harris English has had the most success at the U.S. Open of any current Bulldog. He has played this event seven times as a professional and has made the cut each time. He has two top five finishes, and those two are among the top six finishes ever by a Bulldog at this major. He has never had a top 10 in any other major. He has shot par or better in 12 of 28 rounds at the U.S. Open.

Harris English - U.S. Open Career Finish Score Rounds Course 2014 T-48th +11 69, 75, 75, 72 Pinehurst No. 2 2016 T-37th +9 70, 71, 72, 76 Oakmont 2017 T-46th +3 71, 69, 75, 76 Erin Hills 2019 T-58th +5 71, 69, 76, 73 Pebble Beach 2020 4th +3 68, 70, 72, 73 Winged Foot 2021 3rd -3 72, 70, 71, 68 Torrey Pines 2022 T-61st +17 74, 69, 78, 77 The Country Club

Brian Harman – Official World Golf Ranking (40th) Brian Harman missed the cut in his first two career U.S. Opens, then had a tournament to remember in 2017 out in Erin Hills. He was tied for the lead after 36 holes and had the outright lead after 54. He shot even par in the final round. If it weren't for Brooks Koepka shooting lights out, the lefty from Sea Island could have won. Instead, Harman finished tied for second. He was tied for eighth last year at the halfway point—three under after the first 36 holes, but 11 over in the second 36. He was super steady last year and finished in the top 20 without a single round under par.

Brian Harman - U.S. Open Career Finish Score Rounds Course 2012 MC --- 77, 72 Olympic Club 2015 MC --- 69, 79 Chambers Bay 2017 T-2nd -12 67, 70, 67, 72 Erin Hills 2018 T-36th +13 74, 70, 78, 71 Shinnecock Hills 2020 T-38th +14 74, 72, 75, 73 Winged Foot 2021 T-19th +1 72, 71, 71, 72 Torrey Pines 2022 T-43rd +8 68, 69, 75, 76 The Country Club

Russell Henley – Official World Golf Ranking (30th) Russell Henley also has some fond memories of the U.S. Open. Back in 2010, just days after winning the Haskins Award for the nation’s most outstanding collegiate golfer, Henley was tied for the low amateur, finishing eight over and tied for 16th overall. That held as his best finish ever at this major until 2021. Henley finished tied for 13th, but could have fared better as he had co-leads after all the first three rounds.

Russell Henley - U.S. Open Career Finish Score Rounds Course 2010 *** T-16th +8 73, 74, 72, 73 Pebble Beach 2011 T-42nd +4 73, 69, 71, 75 Congressional 2013 MC --- 77, 80 Merion 2014 T-60th +17 70, 74, 82, 71 Pinehurst No. 2 2015 MC --- 71, 77 Chambers Bay 2017 T-27th -1 71, 70, 67, 69 Erin Hills 2018 T-25th +12 69, 63, 77, 73 Shinnecock Hills 2021 T-13th +5 67, 70, 71, 76 Torrey Pines 2022 MC --- 76, 70 The Country Club

Chris Kirk – Official World Golf Ranking (38th) Surprisingly, Chris Kirk has played only five U.S. Opens in his career and none since 2016. He has only broken par once in 16 career rounds at this event, but this year might be different. He has a win (Honda Classic) and four top tens this season on tour. He has also finished in the top 30 in both majors so far in 2023.

Chris Kirk - U.S. Open Career Finish Score Rounds Course 2008 T-78th +20 75, 74, 78, 77 Torrey Pines 2009 MC --- 74, 77 Bethpage Black 2014 T-28th +7 71, 68, 72, 76 Pinehurst No. 2 2015 75th +21 70, 73, 80, 78 Chambers Bay 2016 MC --- 75, 73 Oakmont

Keith Mitchell – Official World Golf Ranking (59th) Keith Mitchell has played in only one U.S. Open. He missed the cut in 2019, but was very impressive in the second round. He had two birdies, one bogey, and three double bogeys in the first round. In the second round, he had three bogeys and a double bogey, but six birdies. He missed the cut by two strokes.

Keith Mitchell - U.S. Open Career Finish Score Rounds Course 2019 MC --- 76, 70 Pebble Beach

Sepp Straka – Official World Golf Ranking (33rd) Sepp Straka has appeared in two United States Opens with one made and one missed cut. In 2019, Straka was tied for eighth after the first round after shooting a three under 68. He had four birdies and one bogey in that round. His final round started poorly as he bogeyed the first two holes, but after that he looked great. Those were the only two bogeys of his round, but he added four birdies and had an eagle on the 14th hole.

Sepp Straka - U.S. Open Career Finish Score Rounds Course 2019 T-28th -1 68, 72, 76, 67 Pebble Beach 2022 MC --- 77, 72 The Country Club

Davis Thompson – Official World Golf Ranking (89th) This will be Davis Thompson’s first U.S. Open as a professional. In 2020, the amateur delighted the crowd at Winged Foot with three straight birdies on holes six, seven, and eight. He added another on the eleventh hole and had a lead for a brief moment. He finished the round at one under and was one of 21 golfers to finish that day under par. He was not as lucky in the second round, missing the cut by one after shooting a 76.

Davis Thompson - U.S. Open Career Finish Score Rounds Course 2020 *** MC --- 69, 78 Winged Foot

There is one group in particular to watch when it comes time for groupings. At 1:43 pm (local time) two Bulldogs will be playing with a Gator. Here are all the tee times (Los Angeles Time) for the first rounds for the Dawgs on Tour.

First 2 Round Tee Times for Georgia Bulldog Golfers Times (PST) 7:51 am (10th hole) 1:21 pm (1st hole) Sepp Straka, Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia 12:59 pm (1st hole) 7:29 am (10th hole) Harris English, Adrian Meronk, Joaquin Niemann 1:21 pm (1st hole) 7:51 am (10th hole) Russell Henley, Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis 1:32 pm (10th hole) 8:02 am (1st hole) Keith Mitchell, Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson 1:43 pm (1st hole) 8:13 am (10th hole) Chris Kirk, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel 1:54 pm (10th hole) 8:24 am (1st hole) Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh