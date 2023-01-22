Georgia's offensive line will look radically different in 2023.

Both starting tackles, Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon, are heading to the NFL. Georgia needs to replace them.

Four offensive linemen have signed with Georgia in the 2023 class - Monroe Freeling, Bo Hughley, Joshua Miller, and Kelton Smith. A fifth commit, Jamal Meriweather, remains unsigned for now.

Only Freeling and Miller enrolled early. Miller will be out until the summer after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum.

That leaves Freeling as the freshman most likely to carve out a role in his first collegiate season.

The South Carolina native projects as a tackle, a position where Georgia will be fairly thin in terms of experience in 2023. At 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds, Freeling already has a solid frame with plenty of room to bulk up through the spring and summer. He had a strong performance at the All-American Bowl earlier this month.

It's not likely that Freeling earns one of the starting tackle spots, although stranger things have happened. It's more likely that he develops enough over the next few months to at least be a valuable backup in 2023. Amarius Mims and Earnest Greene appear to be the favorites to start at tackle, leaving names such as Austin Blaske, Chad Lindberg, and others battling with Freeling for the reserve spots.

The learning experience of 2023 should help Freeling position himself for a bigger role in 2024 and beyond.