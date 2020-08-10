UGASports - 2023 DL Stantavious Smith's picking up offers

Stantavious Smith is a 6-foot-3, 250 pound sophomore defensive lineman at Dougherty High in Albany (Ga.). He had planned to make a big splash in the spring in front of college coaches, but that didn't happen.

This off-season has been so different for football players, and for everyone across the world, but it has not slowed Smith down. He has put in a lot of work and the word has gotten out about the talent he has.

He has picked up offers from Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Those offers have come in over the last couple of months and it is just going to motivate him this fall.

"Getting these offers are big, but it just keeps me humble and working hard for more," said Smith. "I expected to get offers, but not this soon, and it is just pushing me to work harder and not to let up.

"I am excited about the offers and I am ready for the season to start so I can get out there and show the work I have been putting in. I am going to stay hungry and show everyone why these schools offered me early."

He has been excited each time he received an offer, but the one from the Seminoles may have meant a little more. Smith grew up a Florida State fan and has attended a handful of games in Tallahassee already.

"This offer was a big surprise. It was great to get the Florida State offer. It is early and it really means a lot. I have been there for three games and I love the hype, the fans and how they have had good defensive linemen.

"I have been watching Florida State on TV my whole life, so to have this offer means a lot to me."

The offer from Georgia stood out too. He was in Athens last spring for the Bulldog's spring game and although it wasn't a real contest, the UGA fans caught his attention.

"Georgia is a home-state school and it a great fan base," said Smith. "I was there and it was loud. They have fans everywhere and I like Georgia too."

Not only is this 2023 prospect looking forward to getting on the field this season to play football again, but he is excited about getting out to visit different programs. He missed out on that this spring and summer so seeing what all is out there is something on his mind.

Smith is expected to start his sophomore year in August, so he still has plenty of time to evaluate colleges, but the communication has already started.

"I have talked to at least one coach from every school that has offered me and they tell me they like the player I am and the talent I have, but it is mostly about grades and taking care of those at my age.

"They want me to work hard on my grades, take care of those first and that is what I have talked most about with the different coaches so far."