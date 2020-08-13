UGASports - 2023 DB Avieon Terrell's creating a name of his own

If you have been around Atlanta and high school football the last few years, then Avieon Terrell is not a new name to you. AJ Terrell was just drafted in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons, and when Terrell was coming up as a top recruit, Avieon was already creating buzz due to his advanced skill-set at a young age.

Having that older brother has helped a lot.

"I look up to AJ a lot, so he has really made a difference with me," said Terrell. "I have trained with him a lot, he pushes me to work harder, he has taught me a lot and having him has really helped me. I want to be better than him, so I am going to keep working, try to get better and do all the things he has done at a better level.

"With recruiting, he has just told me to stay humble and to keep working. AJ has helped me a lot as a player and a recruit."

As a top 2023 recruit, his time has arrived.

The 5-foot-10, 175 pound cornerback at Westlake High in Atlanta is going into his sophomore season with offers from the likes of Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Tennessee and USC.

He is not getting caught up in the recruiting noise.

"The offers mean a lot, and I am happy about, but I am just staying humble, continuing to work and trying to get better. Grades are still the most important thing, so that is what I am focused on first."

Terrell said he is thankful for each offer, but the offers from Clemson and LSU are the ones that stood out out most when presented to him.

He has attended games at Clemson, Florida and Georgia, and with him only being a sophomore, he knows he has plenty of time to figure out the school that is right for him.

"I could see myself committing going into my junior year, so around this time next year, but I am not going to rush it if I am not ready," said Terrell. "I just need more visits first, so that will be important to me.

"I will also be looking for coaches that make me feel like family and who puts players at position in the NFL."