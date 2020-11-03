UGASports - 2022 OL Elijah Pritchett is taking the process slow

2022 OL Elijah Pritchett is taking the process slow
Columbus (Ga.) Carver offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett has 20 offers, and the 6-foot-6, 280 pound junior is still waiting to take his first visit to a college campus.
He planned to take visits over the spring and summer to get his first look at different schools on his offer list, but due to COVID-19, that couldn't happen.
"It has been kind of hard going through all this because I haven't been able to see schools yet, but it will be OK," said Pritchett. "If things would have been normal, I would have gotten out to as many schools as I could have, so I am still waiting for that."
Before COVID-19 hit the United States, and schools shut down early in March, Pritchett wasn't really hearing too much from schools. Last season was his first year as a starter at offense tackle, and he had yet to hit the camp circuit or compete in front of college coaches, so as strange, and hard as 2020 has been, some real positive happened for Pritchett.
College coaches had more free time on their hands in March and April without spring practices taking place, so they evaluated more film and started handing out more offers.
"Before the quarantine, I was hearing a little from Florida State, but that was about it. Then I got my first offer from South Carolina (March 23) and things started happening for me.
"I got offers from schools like Nebraska, Tennessee, North Carolina, Kansas, Oregon, Michigan State and others after that.
"I am up to around 20 offers now and it all happened during a very tough time. The offers really surprised me at first. I have never visited anywhere, coaches were not able to see me in the spring, so I did not expect them to come when they did."
Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks have stayed in regular contact since offering almost six months ago.
"I have been talking to South Carolina most," said Pritchett. "They offered me first, and I feel they really like me and trust my abilities. I hear from them a lot and I have interest in visiting them. I still have to visit and find out more about them, but I do like the interest they are showing."
His most recent offer is from Georgia. Before the Bulldogs, offers from Alabama and Auburn came in. That SEC trio, and others are still on his radar, as he is building relationships with coaches.
"I still do not know too much about any schools yet. I have done a little research on them, I have talked to some coaches, but I am wide open and looking at the schools that have offered.
"The Alabama offer is big and I want to visit there. The same for Auburn and I want to learn more about Georgia. Florida State is another school I want to visit. I just want to learn as much as I can about all the schools, then get out and see them when I can."
Pritchett said he is "no rush" to make a list of schools and that he is looking around to see what fits him best.
"I want to find the best school for me. It will be about the combination of good success on the field and in the classroom. That is what I am looking for."