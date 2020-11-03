UGASports - 2022 OL Elijah Pritchett is taking the process slow

Columbus (Ga.) Carver offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett has 20 offers, and the 6-foot-6, 280 pound junior is still waiting to take his first visit to a college campus.

He planned to take visits over the spring and summer to get his first look at different schools on his offer list, but due to COVID-19, that couldn't happen.

"It has been kind of hard going through all this because I haven't been able to see schools yet, but it will be OK," said Pritchett. "If things would have been normal, I would have gotten out to as many schools as I could have, so I am still waiting for that."

Before COVID-19 hit the United States, and schools shut down early in March, Pritchett wasn't really hearing too much from schools. Last season was his first year as a starter at offense tackle, and he had yet to hit the camp circuit or compete in front of college coaches, so as strange, and hard as 2020 has been, some real positive happened for Pritchett.

College coaches had more free time on their hands in March and April without spring practices taking place, so they evaluated more film and started handing out more offers.

"Before the quarantine, I was hearing a little from Florida State, but that was about it. Then I got my first offer from South Carolina (March 23) and things started happening for me.

"I got offers from schools like Nebraska, Tennessee, North Carolina, Kansas, Oregon, Michigan State and others after that.

"I am up to around 20 offers now and it all happened during a very tough time. The offers really surprised me at first. I have never visited anywhere, coaches were not able to see me in the spring, so I did not expect them to come when they did."