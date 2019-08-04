2021's No. 1 safety James Williams talks busy summer, recaps UGA, more
The nation's No. 12 overall junior, defensive back James Williams, was part of a strong contingent of visitors in Athens last weekend. The 6-foot-4, 202-pound safety enjoyed a different experience ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news