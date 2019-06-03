Class of 2021 Florida defensive end Tyreak Sapp committed to Florida on Christmas Eve and is approaching the six-month mark of his commitment. But as is the case with many underclassmen who make early pledges, Sapp is still looking at other options and those options continue to recruit him as well. Recently, Sapp made visits to Georgia and Clemson on back-to-back days over Memorial Day weekend. Rivals.com caught up with Sapp to get his thoughts on those trips.

"I just took two visits to Georgia and Clemson. I have offers from both of them and I wanted to get there to see them for myself."

Georgia: "It was just a great experience to get up there and meet the coaches. I got to spend some time talking to the defensive line coach, talk with a few of the other defensive coaches. They took us around, showed us the stadium and everything like that. We got an overview of the college and academics and they just showed us how they run the program and things like that."

Relationship with the coaches prior to visit: "I knew Coach Warren from when he was at Florida and I have been talking to him for a while. He's the one that gave me my offer originally."

Thing that stood out the most about Georgia: "At Georgia they have a winning mentality, they're a highly-ranked team with a target on their back so the are always competing. Their practices are intense and competitive and you're getting the best work ever time."

Return visit: "Most likely they want me to come back and camp. I just have to keep in touch and see what happens."

Clemson: "I love Clemson. Coach Venables, the defensive coordinator, I love that guy. He's just a high energy coach. He takes big pride in his defense being an attacking defense. I love the way they run the program. It's just so family-oriented. It's all about the players and making sure everything goes best for them."

Defensive line tradition: "That's basically defensive line university. The past 3-4 years they have had 6-8 guys get drafted high. Coach Venables compared me to Shaq Lawson and that's a very good comparison because of the success he's had."

Return to campus: "They just want me to get back there to camp. Me and Coach Venables and Coach Bates are going to stay in touch. We already talk a lot so we're just going to keep talking and I'm going to try to get back in the summer for a camp."

Other camp/visit plans: "The most for sure camps I have right now are Alabama and Clemson."