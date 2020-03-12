2021 DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins on 'unbelievable' UGA offer, visits to come
The Bulldogs have already reeled in one defensive tackle for the Class of 2021, with Elbert County's Marlin Dean jumping aboard last week.
Now the Bulldogs are heavily recruiting three-star defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins of Gaffney, South Carolina.
It's clear there's mutual interest from the 6-foot-5, 260-pound defender as well.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news