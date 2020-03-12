News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-12 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins on 'unbelievable' UGA offer, visits to come

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

The Bulldogs have already reeled in one defensive tackle for the Class of 2021, with Elbert County's Marlin Dean jumping aboard last week.

Now the Bulldogs are heavily recruiting three-star defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins of Gaffney, South Carolina.

It's clear there's mutual interest from the 6-foot-5, 260-pound defender as well.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}