HOUSTON, Tex. – Considering he’s arguably the nation’s top wide receiver – undoubtedly deserving of his place in the Top 20 of the Rivals100 – Demond Demas perhaps attracts more attention to himself on social media with his occasional videos of him dunking a basketball than anything having to do with football. Even when he announced his recently-released Top 8, he did so in the middle of the night on a Friday, when most weren’t on the lookout for such significant news. After finishing his sophomore season with close to 50 offers, it was debatable how serious he had been thinking about his recruitment, but after trimming things down last month things are definitely heading in a clearer direction. “I’m just taking my time to see where I can call home,” he said. “I haven’t taken a visit to Clemson yet – I’m going to take one of my officials to Clemson and one to Ohio State.”

Of course, there is still a bit of time before those trips are set in stone and he’ll probably have a pretty good idea by the end of the summer if he’s still interested in taking them. Demas said that before the end of summer, he would like to take unofficial visits to both as well as Georgia. “The first time I went to Georgia, I was like wow,” he said. “I thought I cannot leave them out – I want to come back and maybe play football for them. I’ve never been to Clemson, so I can’t say that about them until I go, so I’m hoping to get to both of those spots.” For now, the only thing on the itinerary is a group visit to Alabama with three-star 2020 QB Hunter Dunn, 2019 North Forest teammate and 4-Star offensive tackle Javonne Shepherd and 2021 Willowridge wide receiver Latrell Neville.

IN HIS WORDS