It was just last Sunday that Lithonia sophomore offensive tackle Broderick Jones told our Radi Nabulsi that he was planning to commit within the next year and that he had a top five that included Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Clemson, and Louisville.

In the world of recruiting, however, things change quickly.

Today, Jones confirmed to UGASports.com that he would be a Bulldog.

“I like the way they jumped on me early, and they showed a lot of interest in me when I was young," Jones said of the Bulldogs during the Atlanta stop of the Under Armour Camp. "I like the way they trusted me. I can see myself fitting in that program.”

A recent visit may have helped to move the needle.

“I was at G-Day. I liked it a lot. I like the atmosphere and the coaching staff," Jones said. "It was a lot of energy and a lot of fun. I like the way they competed with each other. That was a big part of it. They got physical. The fans were amazing and very loud. It was crazy.”

The entire experience played a factor.

“I like Georgia overall," Jones said. "There’s not just one thing that stands out."

Sam Pittman's influence is not to be dismissed, though.

“He checks on me with my coach all the time," Jones said. "It’s probably two to three times a week.”

Jones becomes Georgia's second commitment for the Class of 2020, joining four-star defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse of Stephenson.