2020 Five-star defensive end Myles Murphy talks recruiting; Georgia
MARIETTA - Class of 2020 five-star defensive end Myles Murphy was once again all over the field Friday night, while helping his Hillgrove team move to 9-0 on the season with a win over Marietta. Th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news