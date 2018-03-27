A handful of schools have already offered despite him not being a high school starter yet. Two fo those are Georgia and NC State . Each has his attention.

This spring and fall will be very important to him. He grew up following the Hoover program and he is now going to be the leader of one of the top high school football programs in the country.

Robby Ashford is a prospect that jumps out as soon as he steps off the bus. He is a 6-foot-3, 205 pound athlete who is a dual-threat quarterback at Hoover (Ala.).

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "When NC State came through and offered me a few weeks ago, they told me that they like everything about me," said Ashford. "They feel I can fit into their program well and that they love how I can throw the football.

"They talked to me about their offense, how they throw the ball around and how they have had a quarterback throw for 3,000 yards each of the past two years, so I like what I heard. I want to try to get up there for camp in the summer to see how it is.

"I watched Georgia this past season and I love Georgia. I love coach Smart and I love how they develop quarterbacks. The offense they run is great and they know how to balance the run and the pass there.

"When I was at their camp last summer, that is when Georgia offered me. I got to see the campus and I love the environment there. Everything is really nice, their facilities are top of the line and I could see myself there.

"I also have offers from Missouri, Illinois and Jacksonville State. Duke is showing some interest and I have heard from Clemson, Auburn and Mississippi State.

"I do not have any real favorites yet. I want to explore my options and just see what it out there."