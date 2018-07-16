ARLINGTON, Tex. – When you’re a five-star recruit, any mention about your recruitment is going to perk up some ears. So last week, when Demond Demas – a near five-star prospect in his own right – said that fellow 2020 Houstonian and North Shore running back Zachary Evans had been talking to him about the potential of them taking a closer look at Georgia together, that was bound to rustle some jimmies. Fueling the fire is the fact that Evans will be on hand next weekend for the Bulldogs’ Reveal recruiting event but he’s not trying to have anyone get ahead of themselves when it comes to his opinion of UGA at this point. “It would be a good movement,” he said. “I just hope everyone knows what they’re doing. Some guys are committing early, some guys – their head’s not screwed on right – but if that ends up being a movement, that would really be a scene out there.”

Georgia won’t be his only visit on the weekend of July 27. Evans will make another visit to Texas as well. He’s already made a number of visits to UT this offseason but said that the interest the Longhorns have shown in him has hit another gear. “They’re hitting the gas – with no brakes,” he said. “The recruitment interest is good. I’ve been liking the feeling and liking the love they’ve been showing me.”

IN HIS WORDS