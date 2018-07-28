WHO'S BACK

The Bulldogs are once again deep at tight end, led by junior returnees Isaac Nauta and Charlie Woerner. Each player caught nine passes a season ago, Nauta nine for 114 and Woerner nine for 100. Two of Nauta’s catches went for touchdowns, including a 2-yard score against Auburn in the SEC Championship, while three of Woerner’s catches came in the first half of Georgia’s Rose Bowl win over Oklahoma before a leg injury sidelined him for the rest of the game, as well as the National Championship. He’s 100 percent going into fall camp. Jackson Harris is the lone senior of the group, and although he’s only caught seven total passes his first three years on the team, is arguably the position’s best in-line blocker and you’ll continue to see him earn plenty of playing time on short yardage and goal line situations.

WHO'S NEW

By signing John FitzPatrick and Luke Ford, the Bulldogs did about as well as they possibly in regards to replenishing the position for seasons to come. A graduate of Marist, FiztPatrick (6-foot-6, 230) was the nation’s fifth-ranked tight end according to Rivals and boasted one of the nation’s bigger jumps in the final rankings when he moved up 89 spots to 131 nationally. FitzPatrick’s senior season saw him catch 29 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns. Ford was the nation’s top-ranked tight end according to Rivals. A native of Carterville, Ill., Ford (6-6, 252) also competed in the long jump and 200-meter run for his high school track team prior to taking part in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

BIGGEST STRENGTH

Experience. Between Nauta, Woerner and Harris, the trio has started a combined 20 games. Each obviously knows the offense well, and in the case of Nauta and Woerner, know what to do with the ball once they get it in their hands. Nauta is your prototypical big-bodied tight end you’ll find in the NFL, and although we saw instances last year when Kirby Smart seemed to chastise the former Buford star for his on-field play, he’s got as much talent as any tight end in the SEC. He just needs to put it together.

The Bulldogs are expecting big things from freshman Luke Ford. Rivals

BIGGEST QUESTION MARK