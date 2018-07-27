WHO'S BACK

The Bulldogs lost and will miss Javon Wims, but otherwise Kirby Smart returns a bevy of talent at the wide receiver position. Senior Terry Godwin, who caught 38 passes for 639 yards and six touchdowns, leads the way, followed by junior Mecole Hardman, who turned into a dangerous weapon for the offense, catching 25 passes for 418 yards and four scores. Junior Riley Ridley has endured his share of injuries, but is healthy and anxious to follow up a solid effort in the national title game, after catching 14 passes for 218 yards and two scores. There’s more. Jayson Stanley, Tyler Simmons, Jeremiah Holloman, Ahkil Crumpton, Matt Landers and Trey Blount are back from a season ago.

WHO'S NEW

Georgia signed a pair of receivers earlier this year, including early enrollee Kearis Jackson who figures at the slot . He finished his high school career with over 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns during his career at Peach County High. The Bulldogs love the athleticism Tommy Bush brings to the table. At 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, Bush’s high school team in Texas was a run-first offense, but he still caught 27 passes for 328 yards and eight touchdowns. How quickly he adapts to Georgia’s offense the first couple of weeks of fall camp could well determine whether he redshirts or not his freshman campaign. Of course, there’s another newcomer that has everyone’s tongue wagging: Demetris Robertson. Robertson transferred to Georgia from Cal, and though we still don’t know if the NCAA will allow him to play this year, the thought of the former Savannah Christian standout operating in the Bulldog lineup this fall is a tantalizing thought indeed.

BIGGEST STRENGTH

We’ll go (again) with depth. The Bulldogs return six wide receivers who caught passes for the team last fall. Godwin and Hardman combined for 63 catches last year, but watch out for Ridley. Ridley’s had his moments, including his six-grab showing in the national championship, and he continues to receive praise from Smart for his work ethic. If he can stay healthy, it’s very conceivable we see the Florida native take a huge jump and give Georgia quite the three-man combo, and possibly four depending on Robertson’s situation. Georgia still needs to see some of its younger wideouts take advantage of their opportunities. The potential is there. Simmons has shown flashes, but a name to watch could be Landers, a redshirt freshman. The 6-5 receiver almost played last year, and after enjoying a solid G-Day game, could prove quite valuable as a big-body wideout. We saw that last year with Wims, and although we’re not ready to put Landers in that class quite year, the potential is there.

Will Demetris Robertson be able to suit up with the Dawgs this fall? USA Today

BIGGEST QUESTION MARK